AFTER JOE BIDEN’S inauguration, he ordered everyone on federal lands to wear a mask. That night, he and his family posed for pictures at the Lincoln Memorial — none of them wearing a mask.

California Governor Gavin Newsom told Californians it’s “essential” to avoid “mixing with people outside of your household.” Then he had dinner with lots of people outside his household, without masks.

You can see the mask-less governor and the Biden family in my new video.

Newsom did apologize for attending “a friend’s birthday party.” Maybe you heard about that. But you might not know that the restaurant charges $800 for dinners or that the governor’s “friend” is a lobbyist, a politically connected “fixer” who helps select Hollywood businesses get exemptions from government shutdowns.

Restaurant owner Angela Marsden, instead of hiring an expensive lobbyist, spent her money building an outdoor patio that complied with COVID-19 regulations. But then the state shut down even outdoor dining.

“I’m losing everything,” she cried in a viral video.

But the business right next door wasn’t shut down. NBC’s TV show, “Good Girls,” was allowed to set up a dining area right outside her restaurant.

“She doesn’t have a powerful team of lobbyists to argue on her behalf in the state’s capital,” points out Jarrett Stepman, a reporter who covers politicians’ hypocrisy for The Daily Signal.

California gives him plenty of fodder. San Francisco Mayor London Breed went to a party at that fancy restaurant, too.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi got her hair done when California salons were closed.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held three Christmas parties, violating his executive order limiting the number of people at gatherings.

When a reporter asked, “How is that not in conflict with the order?” Reeves responded that his parties “send a message to the people of Mississippi that you can return to a life that is somewhat normal.”

But “the people” can’t. Only politicians get to do that.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo attended a wine and paint event, just days after tweeting, “Stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask.”

Even after a photo showed her at the event, Biden nominated Raimondo to be secretary of Commerce.

“Instead of being booted out, they get a promotion,” complains Stepman.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 14-day quarantine for anyone going to several states, including Delaware, for “nonessential” activity. Then she went to Delaware for a Biden victory celebration, something that strikes me as “nonessential” as they get.

“I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia,” was Bowser’s arrogant defense. “All of them are necessary.”

If politicians do it, it’s always necessary. Rules are for the little people.

In Chicago, after politicians ordered salons closed, Mayor Lori Lightfoot still went to one for a haircut.

She defended her decision, saying: “I’m out in the public eye. I take my personal hygiene very seriously.”

Stepman says Lightfoot is a “double hypocrite” because “she was seen attending Election Day parties and giant street festivals not wearing a mask.”

The Heritage Foundation tracks such political hypocrisy, calling it “COVID Hypocrisy.” As I write, they’re up to 57 examples of “Rules for thee, but not for me.”

Stepman concludes, “It’s up to us to say, ‘You’re either going to follow these rules, change these rules, or we’re going to throw you out.’”

Throwing out these hypocrites would be a good start.

John Stossel is author of “Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media.”

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Garrison Keillor: The world turns, days get longer
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: The world turns, days get longer

THE DAYS ARE definitely longer. I got a COVID shot last week and a guy in Georgia invited me to come do a show in the fall and one morning I asked my wife, “What’s in the news?” and she said, “Not much.” Things change, we move on, “lizard brain” is now in the Oxford English Dictionary and so…

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
John Stossel: Standing up to the mob
Columnists

John Stossel: Standing up to the mob

JOE BIDEN SAYS he’ll “advance racial equity” by making “bold investments” in “Affordable Housing,” aiding “businesses owned by Black and Brown people,” establishing an “Equity Commission,” etc.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Columnists

George F. Will: Biden's message for the dissatisfied

STANDING WHERE his predecessor decried what he subsequently delivered — “American carnage” — Joe Biden on Wednesday promised a recuperative presidency. His call for Americans to heed the better angels of their nature — “each of us has a duty and responsibility” — recalled an admonition 160 y…

Garrison Keillor: A night outside, eating with friends
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: A night outside, eating with friends

I ADMIT that when I hear the word “impeachment” I think of fruit, and “censure” makes me think of dentures, which is a sign that I’ve been watching too much news: time for a break. How often can you look at the man with the tattooed pectorals and the horned helmet and what understanding do y…

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Columnists

George F. Will: Trump's kinship with his critics

AN AUTOPSY of Donald Trump’s presidency can proceed from an early example of his memorable utterances. On his 13th day in office, Feb. 1, 2017, the first day of Black History Month, he said: “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized mor…

Friday, January 15, 2021
Thomas Sowell : Is truth irrelevant?
Columnists

Thomas Sowell : Is truth irrelevant?

It is amazing how many people seem to have discovered last Wednesday that riots are wrong -- when many of those same people apparently had not noticed that when riots went on, for weeks or even months, in various cities across the country last year.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Garrison Keillor: Dolts are dolts, don't give them too much credit
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: Dolts are dolts, don't give them too much credit

THE PICTURES of Wednesday stick with you — the mob rushing up the steps when the line of cops broke, the bozo smashing the window with a pole, the gangs of Trumpers running wild in the marble halls and the cops in confusion, the lout lounging in Speaker Pelosi’s chair — it was an assault of …

Thomas Sowell: Is truth irrelevant?
Crime

Thomas Sowell: Is truth irrelevant?

  • Updated

It is amazing how many people seem to have discovered last Wednesday that riots are wrong — when many of those same people apparently had not noticed that when riots went on, for weeks or even months, in various cities across the country last year.

Sunday, January 10, 2021
Friday, January 08, 2021