FINALLY! Now more states will let parents use their tax money to educate their kids at a school they choose.

In Arizona, families can get $6,500 to spend on private school, tutoring or even home schooling.

Friday, September 23, 2022
John Stossel: No apologies

PERFORMERS CENSOR themselves — fearing they might offend. Those who offend Hollywood lose work. Some lose friends.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Garrison Keillor: October is coming, prepare to be bold

SHE TOLD ME out of the blue that she adores me. I was there, in a chair, listening; she was standing by the grandfather clock. She didn’t sing it but she said it clearly. This should answer any remaining questions. But Mister Malaise and Madam Miasma are ever on our trail, skulking in woodla…

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Patrick Hynes: A Republican roadmap to victory

REPUBLICANS may never face a more favorable election environment than the one we are in right now. The current U.S. president is utterly and obviously incapable of handling the job. Worse, he has discarded his “unifier” persona and shapeshifted into a dystopian strongman (albeit a comically …

David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

CONVENTIONAL D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An “invisible army of women” are flocking to regist…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What if it does and they do?

SEA LEVELS are rising as polar ice caps melt and now it’s clear why Republicans are in favor of global warming, it’s a form of gerrymandering. It destroys the Democratic coasts and drives disheartened Manhattanites westward to wander lost and confused in Ohio, their sophistication shredded, …