THE Southern Poverty Law Center just released a report claiming there are 1,225 hate and anti-government groups in America. These groups cause “fear and pain (in) Black, brown, and LGBTQ communities.”

The SPLC lists such groups on its “hate map.”

Sunday, July 16, 2023
David Harsanyi: Electric cars are a scam

THE LEFT likes to treat skeptics of electrical cars as if they were Luddites. Truth is, making an existing product less efficient but more expensive doesn’t really meet the definition of innovation.

Friday, July 14, 2023
John Stossel: College racism

THE LEFT is angry because the Supreme Court ruled race-based affirmative action unconstitutional. President Joe Biden says he “strongly disagrees.”

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Canada is burning but we're doing OK

I MISSED the Fourth of July parade with Uncle Sam striding along on stilts and a wagon drawn by Percherons with a band playing “The Stars and Stripes Forever” in double time, but maybe they don’t do that anymore, maybe they ran out of men who could walk on stilts with confidence and who fit …

Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Love that well which won't last long

I’M AN octogenarian from the days of the party-line telephone, back when we loved singing murder ballads in the third grade and were proud of our cursive writing but I come back to reality by reading Elizabeth Kolbert who writes scary nonfiction about the future.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: DNC was warned this would happen

THE Democratic Rules and Bylaws Committee recently gave the New Hampshire Democratic Party until Sept. 1 to meet the conditions it has set for the state to hold its presidential primary in 2024. The major condition is setting the primary date for Feb. 13, along with Nevada, and after South C…