WE ARE told climate change is a crisis, and that there is an “overwhelming scientific consensus.”

“It’s a manufactured consensus,” says climate scientist Judith Curry in my new video. She says scientists have an incentive to exaggerate risk to pursue “fame and fortune.”

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom. He is the author of “Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media.”

Sunday, August 06, 2023
Mona Charen: Trump's trials will be a step toward truth

Mona Charen: Trump's trials will be a step toward truth

IT’S a little hard to recall now, but last year, Donald Trump was in eclipse. In July 2022, half of GOP primary voters expressed a desire to move on from Trump. His anointed candidates fared poorly in November, and even some of his most ardent backers, including the Murdochs, were eyeing oth…

Friday, August 04, 2023
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

A TEAM of four men and one woman is on a mission to fix the 21st century and bring it more in line with the 18th and who can argue with the Supremes and who knows what the Ghost of Originalism may tell them to do next? At the moment, federal law prohibits destroying or tampering with restroo…

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023

George Will: It's time to end the 'era of the Great Distraction'

DAZZLING U.S. precision weapons in the Gulf War 32 years ago encouraged a theory that was dangerous because it was soothing: The era of industrialized wars — those in which the mass manufacturing capacities of the combatant nations would be decisive — had ended. This theory has been slain by…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

MOVING OUT of an apartment as I’ve been doing recently convinces me at last to resign from American consumer culture and live with only bedding, one towel, two changes of clothing, a pair of shoes, and one suit to wear for shows and also to be buried in. Stationery, stamps, and a couple pens…

Sunday, July 23, 2023