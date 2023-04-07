THE STOSSEL TV Studio is just a block from Trump Tower.

Today, noisy helicopters hover, and sidewalks are pointlessly blocked by the usual politics/media excess: too many barricades manned by too many bored police officers.

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom.

Sunday, April 02, 2023
Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.

Friday, March 31, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Music as a means of detecting a heart

Garrison Keillor: Music as a means of detecting a heart

AT LEAST once in your long and delicious life you owe it to yourself to go hear Olivier Messiaen’s “Turangalîla-symphonie” and don’t wait until you’re 80 as I did but finally last week went to hear the New York Philharmonic take us on this wild 90-minute roller-coaster ride in which Catholic…

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The longer you live, the better it gets

Garrison Keillor: The longer you live, the better it gets

I WENT down to the Bowery one night last week to see Aoife O’Donovan sing to a ballroom packed with young people standing for two hours and whooping and yelling — I sat up in the balcony and whooped and yelled too — and what the woman could do with her voice and guitar was astonishing, utter…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Kuster, ‘New Dems’ bridge partisan divide?

Patrick Hynes: Can Kuster, ‘New Dems’ bridge partisan divide?

LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet o…