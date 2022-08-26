WELL, I was wrong again.

For much of the summer, I’d been writing that Donald Trump’s hold on the GOP was shrinking. I thought I was right at the time. But the times changed. Right now, his hold appears to be growing. That’s at least in part because it is the GOP that’s shrinking.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Patrick Hynes: St. Anselm poll a disaster for Democrats

Patrick Hynes: St. Anselm poll a disaster for Democrats

BECAUSE MOST of the media and academia observe Republicans, at best, as an amateur naturalist might observe some rare species of primate, every political event is generally seen through the context of Republican behavior. Thus, when First Lady Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos a…

Friday, August 19, 2022
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Forget about songwriting. Try fiction.

Garrison Keillor: Forget about songwriting. Try fiction.

THE WORD from people who know is that Taylor Swift is working with younger edgier indy artists, trying to stay relevant, hoping to hang on in today’s rapidly shifting pop culture, trying to free herself from the bonds of the narrative lyric and pick up the style of spatter imagery. Miss Swif…

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Mona Charen: Republicans are rooting for civil war

Mona Charen: Republicans are rooting for civil war

EXECUTING a valid search warrant, FBI agents arrived in the morning to search the office. The word "unprecedented" was on everyone's lips. They seized business records, computers and other documents related to possible crimes. An enraged Donald Trump denounced the FBI and the Justice Departm…

Friday, August 12, 2022