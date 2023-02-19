YOU HEAR it all the time, including from me: Our politics is too partisan, too polarized, too divided. Why can’t both parties work together for the common good? But it’s worth pointing out that sometimes bipartisan consensus is awful.

The worst form of elite agreement is usually the product of politicians pandering to populist sentiment. When both parties serve as vessels for popular passions, they ignore experts, the lessons of history and suspend their own critical faculties.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A week in Kansas and Missouri

I AM an old Democrat who’s been traveling around doing shows in Republican towns in the Midwest and it’s making me a better person. I stand up on a theater stage and I hum a note and the audience hums it back and I sing “My country ’tis of thee” and by the “thee” they’re singing so beautiful…

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Even old people need to explore new realms

I’M AN American, I like to believe that nobody but nobody is beyond the reach of friendship and understanding, not even North Koreans or former felons or the creators of complex security systems that have driven me to the brink of madness, trying to remember the password for my computer and …

Sunday, February 05, 2023
Mona Charen: Honor Tyre Nichols with real reform

DRIVING TO dinner on Sunday, I found myself suddenly surrounded by emergency vehicles. Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances seemed to converge from all directions. Had someone jumped off the bridge into the river?

Friday, February 03, 2023