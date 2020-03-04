NOW WILL someone listen? Early voting is stupid.

Under California’s new election protocols, as many as 40 percent of California voters voted early, either by mail or at voting centers, for Tuesday’s primary. And what about those who cast ballots for Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg or Tom Steyer, all of whom announced in recent days that they were dropping out? Their votes simply won’t count. As the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday, almost half of the 20 Democrats whose names appear on the California primary ballot have pulled out of the race.

But that’s only the most obvious problem with this infernal fad that puts convenience above citizenship. Early voting also makes strategic voting more difficult. Say you voted for Elizabeth Warren a month ago, on the first day of early voting. It’s not that you loved her; it’s just that you thought she’d be a better general election candidate. Well, she’s now looking like such a long shot that a vote for Warren is likely to be a vote wasted — and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Or let’s say you’re an anyone-but-Biden or anyone-but-Bernie voter. If you voted for someone who subsequently dropped out, you may have helped the candidate you were trying to thwart.

Or imagine that you like Bernie’s overall message, and you voted for him on the first day you could. Then, in the last month, more came out about his support for authoritarian regimes, and now you’re horrified. Well, too bad.

Early voting in primaries is a particularly egregious idea because it makes it more difficult for a party to choose the best or most unifying candidate. Still, only a handful of states have resisted the trend.

The idea was born from widespread elite disgust over America’s low voter turnout. Progressives in particular embraced the idea because many believed that if everyone voted, the left would sweep elections. That premise is flawed.

It’s true that voting earlier lowers the “price” of participating in an election in terms of time and inconvenience. But that also means it cheapens the vote, which means people value it less.

Voter participation rates have long been seen as a good measure of civic commitment. When voting becomes easier, however, more people vote who are less engaged in politics.

If you give all those taking the SAT 1,000 points for filling in their names correctly, SAT scores will rise dramatically. But that wouldn’t mean you’d improved the quality of the test-takers.

If we allowed people to text their vote from their phones, we’d certainly have much greater voter participation, but would the quality of our voters improve?

Just as important: Would the quality of our candidates improve? Or would we make it just a little — or a lot — easier for celebrities and demagogues to sweep to power based on name recognition or cheap pandering to the un- and under-informed?

Meanwhile, the idea that your preferred policies would triumph if everyone voted is, at best, unproven and probably unlikely. As Jason Brennan, a professor at Georgetown University and co-author of “Compulsory Voting: For and Against,” told Governing magazine, “There’s a widespread belief among Democrats that compulsory voting would deliver more states to Democrats. It turns out that’s not true. The people who vote and the people who don’t vote are roughly the same in terms of their partisan preferences.”

No journalist would file a report predicting election results a month before the vote — things are just too in flux at that point. But for some bizarre reason, we think it’s a great idea for voters to blindly cast their ballots up to 46 days before they’re due. This is particularly nuts in primaries. At least in a general election, you have some degree of confidence who the candidates are and what the parties stand for.

There is room for some reform. You could make Election Day a national holiday — or, for primaries, a state holiday. Turning Election Day into Election Weekend has some merit as well.

But civic health is aided by shared civic ceremonies. Voting should be one of them.

Some things are worth making as easy as possible, like flu shots. That’s because the convenience of getting vaccinated doesn’t change the efficacy of the vaccine. Voting doesn’t work that way.

Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Garrison Keillor: The only column you need to read about COVID-19
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: The only column you need to read about COVID-19

  • Updated

THE BEAUTY of COVID-19 is how shiny clean everybody looks since the panic set in. I’m in New York City this week and the stores are completely sold out of hand sanitizer, Hi-Lex, alcohol, antibacterial wipes, every kind of cleaner, and when you get on the subway at rush hour and stand within…

Monday, March 02, 2020
Mona Charen: Moral failing
Columnists

Mona Charen: Moral failing

  • By Mona Charen
  • Updated

ACCORDING to CNN, Bernie Sanders “has been consistent for 40 years.” Some find this reassuring. Sanders is not a finger-in-the-wind politician who tacks this way or that depending upon what’s popular. On the other hand, if someone has never changed his mind throughout 78 years of life, it su…

Mark Shields: Do Democrats not understand the 2020 voters?
Columnists

Mark Shields: Do Democrats not understand the 2020 voters?

  • By Mark Shields
  • Updated

HISTORICALLY, we Americans have been among the world’s most optimistic people. Why? One reason could be that every American, with the exception of those whose ancestors were already here when Columbus arrived or those whose ancestors were brought here in chains, is either herself an immigran…

Sunday, March 01, 2020
Friday, February 28, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Jonah Goldberg: Why aren't Democrats issuing a Sanders alert?
Columnists

Jonah Goldberg: Why aren't Democrats issuing a Sanders alert?

  • By Jonah Goldberg
  • Updated

IN “JAWS 2,” Roy Scheider reprises his role as Police Chief Brody, the landlubber lawman forced to battle a great white shark. He’s convinced there’s another beast out there, but he can’t persuade anyone who matters. “Look at this. That’s a shark,” says Brody, waving a grainy underwater phot…

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Garrison Keillor: In one word, what America desperately needs
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: In one word, what America desperately needs

  • By Garrison Keillor

America desperately needs a woman president. I thought that in church Sunday as we sang, “Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you,” a gorgeous hymn with a chorus of Alleluias, and the altos around me sounded like my old aunts, and the teenage acolytes, both girls, stood…

Monday, February 24, 2020
David Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today
Columnists

David Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today

  • By David Harsanyi

A RECORD-high number of Americans — 90% — say they are satisfied with their personal lives, according to Gallup. And 74% are optimistic that they will continue being financially satisfied moving forward. Needless to say, the United States will never be a utopia, but for the vast majority of …

Mark Shields: Improving debates
Columnists

Mark Shields: Improving debates

  • By Mark Shields

FIRST, a confession: I really like presidential debates. Why, you ask? Because these debates give us voters the chance to watch and evaluate the candidates while they stand shoulder-to-shoulder and have to answer the same questions. Away from their carefully orchestrated campaign events, wit…

Mona Charen: Democrats' only hope
Columnists

Mona Charen: Democrats' only hope

  • By Mona Charen

THE pre-Nevada Democratic debate was a gift to Donald Trump. Instead of training their fire on the incumbent, or on the vulnerable front-runner, Bernie Sanders, candidates tore Mike Bloomberg to shreds while saving plenty of darts for one another. That nice young man Pete Buttigieg became th…

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.