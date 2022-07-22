THE WALL-TO-WALL coverage of progressive carping about Joe Biden has been interrupted by reruns of progressive carping about West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Last week, in the wake of horrible inflation numbers, Manchin said, in effect, “I’m out” on President Biden’s climate, energy and tax package. Because the Senate is split 50-50, that means it’s effectively dead for the foreseeable future since no Republican is likely to go along with it. Manchin didn’t say he’d never vote for it, but he wants to pass a prescription drug bill first. Since there’s no room on the legislative calendar before the midterms — which will scramble everything anyway — the package is at best on indefinite hold.

Sunday, July 17, 2022
David Harsanyi: For Biden, polls are probably worse than they seem

PRESIDENT BIDEN has a miserable 33% job approval rating, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll, making him one of the least popular first-term presidents in history. Sixty-four percent of Democrats say they want another candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

Mona Charen: A pro-lifer and a pro-choicer do lunch

THE DAY DOBBS was handed down, I happened to be lunching with a new friend who was upset and angry over the decision. She’s a libertarian and strongly pro-choice. I said “Sorry,” and meant it. Not that I agreed it was a bad decision (I was in the mushy middle with Justice John Roberts), but …

Friday, July 15, 2022
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Garrison Keillor: She and I and you and us, all watching TV

I HAVE it on good authority that we now have 26 sets of personal pronouns available in English, including the gender-neutral zie, zim, zer, zis, zieself, and I expect there will be more to come since the spectrum of personal differences is endless. My wife, for example, who is adored by me, …

Sunday, July 10, 2022