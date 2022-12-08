Editor’s note: The following item from syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg clearly disagrees with our opinion that New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary remains an important institution to expose the true nature of candidates.

AT PRESIDENT Biden’s behest, the Democratic National Committee is poised to throw Iowa and New Hampshire under the bus. Assuming he gets his way, the new order will be South Carolina, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…

Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win -- and Trump's now a loser

Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win -- and Trump's now a loser

A LOT has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage befitting a banana republic that challenged t…

Friday, November 25, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out…

Sunday, November 20, 2022