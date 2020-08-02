ON THURSDAY morning, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the U.S. GDP had the biggest drop in a single quarter in U.S. history. From April through June, the economy contracted by 9.5 percent, with GDP falling at an annualized rate of 32.9 percent.

President Trump, who tweets about many topics, said nothing about it. But some 16 minutes after the news broke, he did tweet the following:

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

While I think this tweet was a profound error for reasons I’ll get to in a moment, my strong suspicion is that it accomplished precisely what Trump wanted. By floating the idea that we should postpone the election, suddenly no one was talking about the disastrous economic data. Instead, just about everyone took the bait and started talking about this grotesquely irresponsible trial balloon for a terrible idea. Including yours truly.

The president places outsized importance on numbers — stock market numbers, COVID-19 numbers, whatever — and racking up the single worst quarterly economic number ever recorded probably bothered him more than it should. After all, 32.9 percent was actually better than expected. Moreover, Trump wasn’t responsible for the pandemic that caused the economy to grind to a halt in the spring. And even though his handling of the crisis has been spotty at best, a similar number would probably be inevitable under any president.

Trump’s tweet was a terrible error politically for more reasons that I can list here. But here are four:

First, it makes Trump look desperate. If he were up 10 points in the polls, he wouldn’t be asking for an extension.

Second, Joe Biden is beating Trump badly by promising a return to normalcy. Floating the idea that the election should be postponed — something Biden predicted Trump might try, to the outrage of Trump defenders — only fuels a sense of chaos and presidential unsteadiness.

Third, it forced other Republicans to distance themselves from the president. “Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time. We’ll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in an interview with a Kentucky TV station.

And finally, it’s a futile idea that will go nowhere, even as it galvanizes Trump’s opponents and divides his supporters, because the president of the United States cannot unilaterally delay an election. All elections are run by the states, and the timetable for all federal elections are set by Congress.

It’s this last point that we should all be grateful for, and progressives in particular should take note.

Progressives, historically, have wanted the federal government to have more and more power. Many heap scorn on states’ rights and the Electoral College as antediluvian.

More recently, the left has been all over the place on presidential powers. They’ve wanted Trump to nationalize the health care system to fight the pandemic but are outraged by the president’s “trampling” of state sovereignty in response to riots in Oregon and elsewhere. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio begged Trump to send in the army to fight the pandemic but is scandalized by the idea of Trump sending federal agents to quash violent protests.

Well, presumably, all of them are happy that the president can’t unilaterally move elections to suit his political needs. Hopefully progressives will remember their gratitude in the years to come.

One of the beauties of our constitutional structure is that it makes it difficult for any actor to abuse power across the whole country. Even if one succeeds, there are safeguards to see that the abuse is temporary. Governors can screw up their own states but are powerless beyond their borders. Presidents can get away with all sorts of bad ideas but are constrained from making them worse by the various checks on their authority. And even when those checks fail, as has happened, there’s always the final check: elections, which allow voters to say, “Enough.”

Nationalizing elections, policing, education or even, in some respects, pandemic-fighting doesn’t guarantee dictatorship or the universalizing of mistaken policies. But it makes it much easier. If Trump’s terrible (albeit successful) attempt to distract from a bad economy served as a teachable moment for the left and everyone else, it will have been worth it.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Friday, July 31, 2020
Columnists

The end of national nightmare 2.0

Moments after becoming president on August 9, 1974, Gerald Ford said, “Our long national nightmare is over.” Having served a quarter-century in Congress, he understood that presidents are to “take care” that laws produced by the first branch of government are “faithfully executed.” The natio…

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Garrison Keillor: One man's pandemic is another man's picnic
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: One man's pandemic is another man's picnic

I LOVE reading columns that snap and crackle and poke powerful people in the kisser and I am bored by columns like this one, which is about the goodness and generosity of life, but what can I say? When you’re busy doing things you love and you skip the news for a while, life can be beautiful…

Friday, July 24, 2020
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Garrison Keillor: The birds are worried and I feel just fine
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: The birds are worried and I feel just fine

THIRTY-EIGHT percent of Americans surveyed believe the Prez is doing a good job with the pandemic, which is good news for folks offering Florida timeshares for August and telemarketers who’ll turn your songs into No. 1 hits if you give them your credit card number. Thirty-eight percent appro…

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Is America up for a naval war with China?
Columnists

Is America up for a naval war with China?

  • Carl Perreault

IS THE U.S., preoccupied with a pandemic and a depression that medical crisis created, prepared for a collision with China over Beijing’s claims to the rocks, reefs and resources of the South China Sea?

Friday, July 17, 2020
Garrison Keillor: At a certain age, the blues come naturally
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: At a certain age, the blues come naturally

I AM a writing man, I got the sedentary blues. I need to take a walk soon as I find my shoes. I got a good woman and she gave me a talk. She said, “You’re going to need a walker if you don’t get out and walk.” I came to New York City to try to make my mark. Now I am an old man and I walk in …

Sunday, July 12, 2020
Friday, July 10, 2020
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Garrison Keillor: Now and then some statues need replacing
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: Now and then some statues need replacing

WHEN I heard that the statue of Stonewall Jackson had been pulled down in Richmond, I wondered why it was in Richmond when Stonewall was from North Carolina and made his career in Nashville, then I remembered that in addition to the country singer, there had been a Confederate general.