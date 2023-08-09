AMERICA blew it.

I generally support special prosecutor Jack Smith’s indictments of Donald Trump. The classified documents case is open-and-shut, as far as I can tell. As for the charges dealing with the former president’s attempt to steal the election, they are a heavier lift as a strictly legal matter. Some charges may not clear the evidentiary and legal hurdles in their path, but they are still worth bringing.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Friday, August 04, 2023
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

A TEAM of four men and one woman is on a mission to fix the 21st century and bring it more in line with the 18th and who can argue with the Supremes and who knows what the Ghost of Originalism may tell them to do next? At the moment, federal law prohibits destroying or tampering with restroo…

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023

George Will: It's time to end the 'era of the Great Distraction'

DAZZLING U.S. precision weapons in the Gulf War 32 years ago encouraged a theory that was dangerous because it was soothing: The era of industrialized wars — those in which the mass manufacturing capacities of the combatant nations would be decisive — had ended. This theory has been slain by…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

MOVING OUT of an apartment as I’ve been doing recently convinces me at last to resign from American consumer culture and live with only bedding, one towel, two changes of clothing, a pair of shoes, and one suit to wear for shows and also to be buried in. Stationery, stamps, and a couple pens…

Sunday, July 23, 2023