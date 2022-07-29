"IT'S NOT LIKE in the movies," is good advice for almost any field or endeavor, from war to Wall Street. But perhaps nowhere is it more true than in politics.

At the end of "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," Claude Raines admits he was the villain all along. Lonesome Rhodes, the populist demagogue played to perfection by Andy Griffith in "A Face in the Crowd," has a hot-mic moment on TV and the audience gets cathartic release seeing his schemes fall apart.

Sunday, July 24, 2022
David Harsanyi: Biden has no right to declare a national climate emergency

THE WASHINGTON POST reported Monday night that President Joe Biden is “considering whether to declare a national climate emergency” to “salvage his stalled environmental agenda and satisfy Democrats on Capitol Hill.” A few hours later, the Associated Press reported that the administration wo…

Friday, July 22, 2022
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Garrison Keillor: The author disembarks almost

A BEAUTIFUL summer day, sitting on a porch in Connecticut, looking at boats anchored in the cove, grateful that I don’t own one. It’s one foolishness I’ve avoided in my life: most of the other numbskull boxes I have checked and as I sit here enjoying the breeze off the water, I torture mysel…

Sunday, July 17, 2022
Mona Charen: A pro-lifer and a pro-choicer do lunch

THE DAY DOBBS was handed down, I happened to be lunching with a new friend who was upset and angry over the decision. She’s a libertarian and strongly pro-choice. I said “Sorry,” and meant it. Not that I agreed it was a bad decision (I was in the mushy middle with Justice John Roberts), but …

David Harsanyi: For Biden, polls are probably worse than they seem

PRESIDENT BIDEN has a miserable 33% job approval rating, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll, making him one of the least popular first-term presidents in history. Sixty-four percent of Democrats say they want another candidate in the 2024 presidential race.