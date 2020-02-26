IN “JAWS 2,” Roy Scheider reprises his role as Police Chief Brody, the landlubber lawman forced to battle a great white shark. He’s convinced there’s another beast out there, but he can’t persuade anyone who matters. “Look at this. That’s a shark,” says Brody, waving a grainy underwater photo at the town’s political leaders. “I’m telling you and I’m telling everyone at this table, that’s a shark. And I know what a shark looks like because I’ve seen one up close. And you better do something about this one, because I don’t intend to go through that hell again.”

JonahGoldbergSig

That’s how some of us on the right feel watching Sen. Bernie Sanders’ rise through the primaries. A rabble-rouser with at most a transactional relationship to the Democratic Party is sweeping through the early contests by pandering to populist discontent. He’s toxic to the suburban moderates who tend to tip one party or the other toward a majority. (The candidates who won enough swing districts to flip the House of Representatives in 2018 were almost entirely from this column, not Sandernistas.)

The Democratic presidential field suffers from a similar problem to the one that crippled the GOP in 2016 and saddled us with Donald Trump. It’s in all the candidates’ interest to see Sanders destroyed, but it’s in no one’s individual interest to play the role of destroyer. So Elizabeth Warren spends her time attacking Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg focuses his rhetorical artillery on Amy Klobuchar, and Klobuchar returns fire. Even Bloomberg seems too scared to nuke Sanders from orbit.

When Trump launched his hostile takeover of the GOP, there was ammo of almost every kind to fire at him. He was a lifelong Democrat who’d been pro-abortion rights and pro-gun control. He didn’t have even a rudimentary understanding of the issues a president has to deal with, domestic or foreign. The stories about his personal shortcomings — affairs, bankruptcies, sexual improprieties, etc. — were an opposition researcher’s dream. Conservatives had decades of experience arguing on this turf, and they still failed to stop him. So intense was the populist ire against “the establishment,” Trump could claim every attack was proof that the old guard was scared of him.

Sanders is playing that same card effectively with his base, but he has other advantages as well. First, he may be quirky, but there’s comparatively little personal baggage to dredge up. Also, he may be a left-wing ideologue, but he’s a sophisticated and experienced one who sounds like he knows what he’s talking about.

Even more problematic, Democrats have no institutional memory when it comes to arguing with socialists. It’s been 73 years since the centrist liberals of Americans for Democratic Action waged their war against communists inside the Democratic Party in 1947. Those arguments were against the backdrop of the Cold War. Sanders descends ideologically from the losers in that battle, but none of the descendants of the winners seem to know how to make the right arguments anymore.

Instead, they’ve slowly come around to Sanders’ point of view, both on policy and politics. They’ve mostly bought into single-payer health care being the ideal goal, even if some counsel pragmatism in achieving it. Democrats have also become besotted with the “coalition of the ascendant” — young people, minorities and immigrants who will demographically and righteously overpower the old guard. If the anointed masses say they like socialism, who are Democrats to tell them they’re wrong?

In 2016, the head of the Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was asked countless times to explain the difference between socialists and liberals or Democrats, and she either dodged or failed every time. Buttigieg said this week, “I respect my friend Sen. Sanders. I believe the ideals he talks about are ideals we all share.”

This isn’t exactly drawing a bright line.

Like Brody in “Jaws II,” James Carville, the Democratic guru who managed Bill Clinton’s successful campaign in 1992, has tried to sound the alarm. But unlike Brody’s warning, Carville’s sounds awfully anemic.

“If you want to vote for Bernie Sanders because you feel good about his program, you don’t like the banks on Wall Street or you don’t like pharmaceuticals, that’s legitimate, I understand that,” Carville recently said on MSNBC. “If you’re voting for him because you think he’ll win the election, politically, you’re a fool.”

Carville may be right politically, and that will matter to some of the voters who care most about giving Trump the boot. But as Sanders racks up wins, the electability argument loses its oomph, just as it did in 2016 with Trump. And, soon, attacks on the clear front-runner with the most votes will be denounced by those who insist the party unify around the people’s choice, again.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Garrison Keillor: In one word, what America desperately needs
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: In one word, what America desperately needs

  • By Garrison Keillor
  • Updated

America desperately needs a woman president. I thought that in church Sunday as we sang, “Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you,” a gorgeous hymn with a chorus of Alleluias, and the altos around me sounded like my old aunts, and the teenage acolytes, both girls, stood…

Monday, February 24, 2020
David Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today
Columnists

David Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today

  • By David Harsanyi
  • Updated

A RECORD-high number of Americans — 90% — say they are satisfied with their personal lives, according to Gallup. And 74% are optimistic that they will continue being financially satisfied moving forward. Needless to say, the United States will never be a utopia, but for the vast majority of …

Mark Shields: Improving debates
Columnists

Mark Shields: Improving debates

  • By Mark Shields
  • Updated

FIRST, a confession: I really like presidential debates. Why, you ask? Because these debates give us voters the chance to watch and evaluate the candidates while they stand shoulder-to-shoulder and have to answer the same questions. Away from their carefully orchestrated campaign events, wit…

Mona Charen: Democrats' only hope
Columnists

Mona Charen: Democrats' only hope

  • By Mona Charen
  • Updated

THE pre-Nevada Democratic debate was a gift to Donald Trump. Instead of training their fire on the incumbent, or on the vulnerable front-runner, Bernie Sanders, candidates tore Mike Bloomberg to shreds while saving plenty of darts for one another. That nice young man Pete Buttigieg became th…

Sunday, February 23, 2020
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
George F. Will: Ron Wyden's patient politics and momentous proposal
Columnists

George F. Will: Ron Wyden's patient politics and momentous proposal

WASHINGTON — If next February Democrats control the presidency and both houses of Congress — this is neither probable nor highly improbable — the legislative branch’s most consequential member might be chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Oregon’s Ron Wyden, 70, and in his fifth term, u…

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Garrison Keillor: Sitting in a boat on the Niagara River
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: Sitting in a boat on the Niagara River

  • By Garrison Keillor

I WAS brought up by evangelicals so I can understand the fervent campaign to elect a revolutionary socialist to the White House. My people believed that we alone knew the mind of God and that He loved us more than the ignorant pagans around us. So when I see the old revolutionary shake his f…

Monday, February 17, 2020
Mark Shields: Will we like Mike?
Columnists

Mark Shields: Will we like Mike?

  • By Mark Shields

IN THE SEVEN presidential elections since 1992, the Republican presidential nominee has won the popular vote exactly once. The lone GOP candidate to receive a majority of the national vote was George W. Bush in 2004. Bush’s election-day victory over Democrat John Kerry, who had, in most obse…

Mona Charen: Bully wannabes
Columnists

Mona Charen: Bully wannabes

  • By Mona Charen

MATT SCHLAPP, chairman of the American Conservative (cough) Union, which hosts the annual CPAC conference, tweeted that he was disinviting Mitt Romney from the confab this year because he “could not guarantee his physical safety” after the senator voted to convict Donald Trump in the impeach…

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.