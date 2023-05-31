A LOT of conservatives are very excited about “Bud Lighting” — a freshly minted term for boycotting companies that cater to various “woke” causes, particularly transgender issues.

The term derives from the spectacular implosion of Bud Light in the wake of its decision in March to enlist transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand. Bud Light’s sales have plummeted, averaging weekly declines of around 25%. Parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev has lost more than $15 billion in value. Sales of rival brands have soared, even as many retailers have slashed prices for Bud Light. Some stores are even giving Bud Light away for free, or trying to.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast.

