THE STORY of Elon Musk’s acquisition, transformation and public rehabilitation of Twitter is nothing short of remarkable. Here is that rarest of confluences: A right-leaning (or at least right-sympathetic) mega-billionaire privately acquires a disproportionately influential public company out of genuine public-spiritedness, perhaps even a hint of noblesse oblige and an earnest commitment to preserving open discourse in our modern digital public square, exposes grievous previous company wrongs for the whole world to see in a dramatic unveiling of the eponymous “Twitter Files,” makes decisive personnel decisions to toss out core leaders of the wretched and corrupt old regime, and begins to chart a promising new path forward.

There has been no equivalent story in my adult lifetime, and there is unlikely to be a similar story again any time soon. This is not the type of corporate development one typically reads about in The Wall Street Journal or sees discussed on CNBC. The story is a unicorn.

To find out more about Josh Hammer and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Stephen Moore: The night the lights went out in Europe

Stephen Moore: The night the lights went out in Europe

POLITICO EUROPE, a publication marinated in green politics, has named Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of its “power players of the year” — for, in the publication’s words, “advancing Europe’s green agenda.”

Sunday, December 11, 2022
Friday, December 09, 2022
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Friday, December 02, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…