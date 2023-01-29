ON THURSDAY, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter, on behalf of 16 state attorneys general, to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The letter, which pertains to Biden administration policy on COVID-19, is both important on its own merits, insofar as what it urges the new Congress to do, and more broadly significant insofar as the spotlight it helpfully shines on the American ruling class’s insatiable desire to govern via perpetual crisis.

The letter, which cleverly cites President Joe Biden’s own September 2022 admission that “the pandemic is over,” decries the administration’s continued reliance on “emergency” powers to implement various COVID-related policies — especially those pertaining to the “emergency-use authorizations” that have enabled the government to develop, mass-produce and mass-distribute the COVID vaccines despite the fact they have still not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Garrison Keillor: I am giving up anger, so should you

THE APARTMENT across the hall from where we’re staying in Minneapolis is undergoing extensive renovation, walls being moved, floors torn up, and every day last week the noise from there was seismic, volcanic, like they were throwing pickup trucks into a giant grinder, and when I walked out o…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ensuring the kids are alright

POLITICIANS love to talk about the children. Innumerable government programs — some beneficial, too many counterproductive — have been instituted in the name of the children. Officials in Concord are spearheading two initiatives of the beneficial variety. Though they are unrelated, taken tog…

David Harsanyi: Who doesn't wear the ribbon?

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take a pregame skate Tuesday night in the team’s LGBTQ+ warmup jersey, citing his preference “to stay true to myself and my religion,” which is Russian Orthodox. “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” said the only player …

Friday, January 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Father time advises a brown-eyed girl

I HAD a good conversation Saturday with a college student named Emily, a rare pleasure for an old man like me, most of my social life is spent with geriatrics eager to talk about their most recent hip replacement, but Emily talked about her ambition to go to law school and to devote herself …

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu's swan song a Northern Pass reboot

IT IS a new year, with a new term for Gov. Chris Sununu and a new session for the state Legislature. But 2023 will have echoes of past years as Sununu coyly considers a run for president and the New Hampshire House of Representatives dealing with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats.

David Harsanyi: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

EVERY PRESIDENT probably stashes away classified documents. The chances of any president being successfully prosecuted for pilfering them are infinitesimal. Nevertheless, Joe Biden has engaged in the same behavior as Donald Trump — perhaps worse, since vice presidents are unable to declassif…

Friday, January 13, 2023