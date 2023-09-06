THE American Right is not in a healthy place right now. Facing a highly vulnerable, palpably senile octogenarian incumbent president who has presided over four-decade-high inflation and 69% of recently polled Democrats believe is too old for a second term, Republicans thus far seem inclined to roll the dice with their own 77-year-old geezer, who is currently facing 91 counts in four different criminal cases and a whopping 64% of recently polled Americans say they will “definitely not” or “probably not” support next November.

Perhaps former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, a one-time Republican presidential candidate himself, had it right when he called on the GOP to “stop being the stupid party.”

Joshua Hammer is a conservative political commentator, attorney, and legal scholar.

Friday, September 01, 2023
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

IN HOMAGE to my ancestor David Powell, I rode a train across Kansas heading for Colorado, his goal in 1859 when he left Martha Ann and the children behind in Missouri and headed for the gold rush. Kansas is a state of vastness, some of it seems undisturbed since David rode across it. Here is…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

THE MILWAUKEE debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew

Garrison Keillor: Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew

ONE GOOD reason to travel around America is to meet American people, all the more so if you’re one of them yourself. I went out West for ten days and rediscovered what I always knew, that our people don’t mind talking about themselves. You call a cab at 5 a.m. in Flagstaff and a cheerful guy…

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Patrick Hynes: What’s at stake at first debate?

Patrick Hynes: What’s at stake at first debate?

WHAT’S AT STAKE and what should we expect to see when the Republican candidates for president of the United States take the debate stage on Fox News Channel for the first time on Wednesday in Milwaukee?