THERE HAVE BEEN villains throughout American political history — Benedict Arnold and Jefferson Davis being the most infamous.
If there were any doubts about whether Donald Trump belongs on that not-so-illustrious list, the January 6 Committee hearings erased them all.
He is a low rent wannabe tyrant who betrayed his oath of office and his country, and who continues to betray his followers.
Before the hearings started, I doubted that they would accomplish much. There already had been so much coverage of the January 6 invasion of the Capitol that it did not seem like there could be anything new or critical.
Also, televised congressional hearings have deteriorated in recent years to festivals of self-congratulatory bloviation, where the members on both sides of the aisle compete for the best soundbite.
From a political standpoint, did people really want to keep hearing about January 6? There is an election coming, why rehash the last days of the old Trump administration?
Wrong. The hearings revealed that the Capitol invasion was much worse than we knew. Documentary film video and Capitol police testimony showed an even higher degree of danger and violence than the initial footage.
The evidence has shown that the invasion was a very real threat to the lives of Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, other members of congress, their staffs and the Capitol security personnel. When the insurgents chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” they were not joking.
The video shows rioters saying they were there because they believed Trump’s lies about a stolen election, and because Trump had told them to be there.
There is no doubt Trump lied, repeatedly. Over and over, former members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General Bill Barr, told Trump that the claims of voter fraud were false. But Trump did not care.
One of the more damning pieces of testimony from Department of Justice officials was that despite their repeated assurances that there was no evidence of voter fraud, Trump responded, “say it is corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.”
It did not matter that Trump had lost, and that his own appointees told him repeatedly that he had lost. He wanted them to lie too, in violation of their oaths and their duty to the United States.
Then there was the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a young White House insider. Trump was irate that many of his followers were not entering the Ellipse for his speech because security personnel would take away their weapons. Why so angry? The crowd was not big enough.
Trump was furious at the crowd size. “I don‘t [expletive] care that they have weapons,” he said. “They’re not here to hurt me...They can march to the Capitol from here.”
Knowing people were armed, he still wanted them to march to the Capitol.
After all, they were not there to hurt him. So what if it hurt the country he had pledged to preserve and protect.
Until I watched the hearings, I did not like the idea of Trump facing charges for the January 6 attack. I thought that he was only guilty of a delusional refusal to believe he lost. And was it a good idea for the country suffer through the first criminal trial of a former president?
I was wrong about that, too. I do not know how many crimes Trump committed, but he should be indicted for every single one. He tried to throw away our democracy like that now famous plate of spaghetti.
Every one of his minions who aided and abetted his crimes should be indicted, starting with Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani.
As we celebrate July Fourth, I wonder what the heroes of the Revolution and the War for Independence would say about Trump. Joseph Warren, the leader of the Sons of Liberty who died at Bunker Hill fighting for liberty. Nathan Hale, the teacher who regretted having only one life to give for his country. George Washington, who began the tradition of the peaceful transfer of power. John Adams, the first president to lose re-election, who peacefully returned to Massachusetts.
I think they would echo what young Ms. Hutchinson said. “As Americans, we are disgusted.”