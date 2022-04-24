I LIKE JOE BIDEN. I like the job he is doing as president.
I just wish more people knew what a good job he is doing.
At a time of great division and enormous challenges, he obtained passage of two major pieces of legislation: the American Recovery Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Under the first, Americans received stimulus payments to help the economy recover from COVID. Working families received tax credits to make life a little easier. Schools received significant funding to help students return.
Under the second bill, Biden addressed America’s crumbling infrastructure, something prior administrations did not. Those bridges and roads undergoing repairs in your community? Joe Biden did that.
Despite the politicization of a health issue by the anti-science wing of the Republican Party, the Biden administration made easy access to vaccination and testing a priority. Feel safer from COVID? Joe Biden did that.
He also has helped fix a judicial system hampered by understaffing, appointing federal judges at a pace not seen since the 1980s. In making his nominations, he has recognized that judges should not all come from the same cookie cutter, Ivy League/corporate law pipeline.
And the barrier to the elevation of Black women to the Supreme Court has fallen with the appointment of the supremely qualified Ketanji Brown Jackson.
He has issued executive orders to address climate change, including ordering federal agencies to buy clean energy and to make hundreds of thousands of federally owned buildings more energy efficient.
Millions of private sector jobs have been created under the Biden presidency. The national unemployment rate is the lowest since the 1960s. More Americans have health insurance.
Biden is reducing the deficit by more than $1.3 billion after years of increases under the prior administration.
Biden has rebuilt America’s standing on the international stage. His predecessor wanted the United States out of NATO. Biden and NATO have acted decisively in sending assistance to Ukraine to help defend against Vladmir Putin’s insane invasion and atrocities.
Despite the qualms of some within Washington’s talking heads community — and a few within his own administration — Biden does not hesitate in calling Putin out for his actions.
I liked it when Biden said, “this man cannot remain in power.” It was what we all were thinking except, perhaps, the Donald Trumps and Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the world.
His staff tried to walk that one back after the talking heads reached for the smelling salts, but Biden continues to say exactly what Putin is: a war criminal who is committing genocide.
This being the Age of Hyperventilation, however, the media, both national and social, prefer to produce snappy one-liners as opposed to discussing the positive outcomes of an administration focused on the nitty-gritty of governance. As a result, the public is not hearing about Biden’s accomplishments.
Which leads me to my one petty complaint about the Biden administration.
It needs to do better getting the real Biden story out there, breaking through the hyperventilated nonsense. Biden’s staff needs to step up its game in getting it directly to the American people.
A case in point is the President’s recent visit to Portsmouth to talk about the benefits of the infrastructure bill to New Hampshire.
The bill provided over $18 million to widen Portsmouth Harbor, and another $1.8 million for maintenance dredging. Given the strategic importance of the harbor to New Hampshire’s economy, that is a big deal. There are numerous other examples of what Biden has done to help the Granite State.
Unfortunately, the level of effort in planning the event did not reach the level that Biden has put into making America work again. Last-minute invitations and empty seats resulted in a lost opportunity. There should have been, and could have been, an energized, excited crowd of Granite Staters to hear the Biden story, a crowd that would have brought that story home to their communities.
Political staffers have tough jobs. But in this case, the staff from Washington could have done better by the President.
Democrats across the country want to promote Biden’s accomplishments. But we need the right help from Washington to help us do that.