THERE ARE a lot of reasons why New Hampshire should have the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Local and national New Hampshire elected officials have laid out the case succinctly and well, notwithstanding unfounded Republican claims that Democrats have not done enough to stop the Democratic National Committee from attacking our primary.
Cycle after cycle, the state’s Democrats have battled to protect the primary. Sometimes it was a very public battle, while at others it was a behind the scenes struggle that never made the papers.
In those years, state Democrats and Republicans worked together to protect the primary. While current NHDP chair Raymond Buckley and I often disagreed with RNC members Tom Rath and Steve Duprey on policy issues, we were united in our efforts to keep New Hampshire first. The current New Hampshire Republican Party, however, has discarded that tradition. This saddens me because our previous unity helped both of the state’s parties face outside challenges.
It also saddens me to see President Joe Biden make such a terrible political misjudgment. By upending the nominating calendar, he has set the stage for disruption in what should have been a glide path to an easy Biden renomination.
Whatever the Democratic National Committee decides, New Hampshire will have our primary, including a Democratic primary, and it will be first.
If Biden refuses to participate in the New Hampshire primary, he will create a vacuum on the Democratic side.
And politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum.
What the DNC and the President seem to have forgotten is that there will be a wide-open Republican primary. The national press corps will plant itself in the Granite State to cover the circus that will be Donald Trump and other Republicans vying for the GOP nomination.
That press presence, and the absence of Joe Biden, will be a very tempting opportunity for a credible Democratic candidate to plunk down $1,000 to put their name on the ballot. It does not even have to be a well-known Democrat, just a Democrat willing to campaign in towns and cities across New Hampshire to promote either themselves or a single issue.
For example, what if a Tom Steyer-like candidate ran to focus on climate change? Or gun violence in schools? Or voting rights? A credible candidate speaking passionately about one or more issues important to Democratic base voters could draw crowds, attract press attention, win the primary and make people question the inevitability of a Biden nomination. Bypassing New Hampshire will open the door for the type of insurgent victory the DNC should be trying to avoid.
I do not want to see that happen; I like Biden. He has been a good president. But in trying to control the process, the DNC and the President instead have lost control.
The DNC may think that threatening candidates and New Hampshire with loss of delegates will deter Democratic voter participation but losing delegates does not matter to Granite State Democrats. We are a pretty hardy bunch. Twenty-six years ago, New Hampshire had elected a string of Republican governors. Republicans had controlled the legislature for decades. That did not stop us from building our party into a political force that elects Democrats — including presidential candidates.
We did that, not the DNC.
The prime mover of that effort was Jeanne Shaheen. She also was the first woman in the country to be elected as a governor and a United States senator. Maggie Hassan is the second woman to achieve that feat. But the national party establishment thinks that threats to strip Shaheen and Hassan of their delegate credentials are a good idea? Seriously?
None of this is necessary. South Carolina never asked, nor expected, to jump ahead of New Hampshire. The calendar adopted by the DNC starting with the 2008 nominating process is the same calendar that led to Biden’s nomination. It respected and honored the importance of racial and ethnic diversity, as well as geographic representation, organized labor, retail politics and past Democratic performance in presidential elections.
We hope that President Biden and the DNC reconsider this new calendar proposal. We would love to have them participate in our primary.
But even if they do not, we are having our primary.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
POLITICO EUROPE, a publication marinated in green politics, has named Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of its “power players of the year” — for, in the publication’s words, “advancing Europe’s green agenda.”
AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…