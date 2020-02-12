LAST FALL, the voters of Manchester elected a School District Charter Commission to review the existing city charter provisions affecting the school district and determine whether to present a new charter to the city’s voters. Alternatively, the commission can recommend amending the existing city charter provisions governing the school district.
I am honored to be one of nine commission members. No one geographic area of Manchester dominates the committee, nor does any one political party. Members include current and former legislators and school board members, former city charter commissioners, and a former alderman. All the members recognize the need for consensus if we are to be successful.
The commission has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. to receive input from Manchester residents. This is a great opportunity for our constituents to participate in the process, and to inform the commission about your opinions regarding school district governance.
We have heard from Mayor Joyce Craig, Alderman Pat Long (who introduced the legislation giving the city the authority to elect the commission), former Mayors Ray Wieczorek and Robert Baines, representatives of Manchester Proud, Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt and other members of the school district administrative team, and Bill Sanders, the city’s director of finance.
These meetings have given the commission a number of issues to discuss. Before any proposals or final decisions are made, however, we all agree that it is critical to obtain public input.
The issues we are considering involve school district governance. While some other topics have come up at our meetings, it is important to note that the charter involves the structure and manner of school district governance, not district policy or day-to-day school operations.
One major issue is budgeting. Currently, the school committee votes on a budget, but the Board of Mayor and Aldermen decides how much in tax dollars to provide to the school district.
That board also has approval over school bonding. This authority recently became an issue when the board voted down a request by the school committee to reallocate bond funds to a middle school redistricting plan.
Hand in hand with the issue of budget authority is the question of whether the school district should become its own separate entity, with its own taxing and bonding authority. Superintendent Goldhardt informed us that in most of the country, school districts are independent of their municipal government.
The independent school district system provides one board with total accountability, rather than splitting it between two boards.
Another question is whether to alter the school committee’s structure. There are 15 members: 12 are ward representatives, two are elected at large, and the 15th is the city’s mayor, who serves as the committee chair. Is that the right size? Some suggestions include reducing the committee’s membership, combining wards into 3 or 4 voting districts, eliminating at-large members, or making all members at large.
Other suggested changes include lengthening terms to four years, staggering terms, and term limits. There also is the question of adding a student representative to the committee, and what other ways student voices can be heard.
The Charter Commission very much wants to hear from Manchester’s residents on these and other issues residents may have regarding school district governance, so please attend the public hearing on the 19th!