THE REPUBLICAN primaries for United States Senate and the first and second congressional districts are receiving all the media coverage in the run up to the Sept. 13 election.
There may be Democrats who do not think it is necessary to vote on September 13, since three of the four top offices have only one candidate. Gubernatorial candidate and state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Both Congressmen Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster also are unopposed.
However, Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents should vote now by absentee ballot (if qualified) or in person on Sept. 13. Here are five reasons why.
You may not know this, but Senator Maggie Hassan has a primary. Hassan is an effective senator, focusing on health care, veterans’ issues, small business, education and the right of women to make their own decisions and without the interference of conservative male legislators. She has the record, the name recognition and the resources to keep this seat. Her primary opponents do not. If you want Democrats to retain and build on their majority in the Senate, vote for her on Sept. 13.
District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington has a primary. Warmington, the only woman on the Executive Council, has not been afraid to take on Governor Chris Sununu. She also has gotten things done despite being the only Democrat on the council, due to her smarts and her ability to articulate her positions convincingly. Moreover, she has been a mentor to and fundraiser for other 2022 Democratic Executive Council candidates. If voters in Executive Council 2 would like to keep one of New Hampshire’s hardest working elected officials, they need to vote on Sept. 13.
There may be down ballot races in your district with primaries. Take Manchester, for example. There are primaries for state representative nominations in several districts, including Ward 1 (3 candidates for two seats), Ward 9 (three candidates for two seats) and Ward 11 (3 candidates for two seats), There also are primaries in two of the Manchester at-large districts: District 40 (five candidates for four at-large seats representing Wards 1, 3, 10, 11, and 12), and District 41 (five candidates for three at-large seats representing Wards 2, 4, 5 and 7). In a low turnout primary, with multiple nominations for state representative at stake, a difference of a handful of votes could determine the winners. Your vote matters.
Do you want Free Staters as Democratic nominees? When I did not recognize some of the Manchester candidates, I asked an incumbent state representative about them. He told me that a few members and allies of the Free State Project had filed to run for state representative as Democrats. For example, in District 41, three of the candidates (Amy Bradley, Jacqueline Chretien and Mary Heath) are well-known Democratic incumbent state representatives (full disclosure: Heath is my sister). A fourth candidate is Rebecca Robyn Thompson. A LinkedIn profile under that name states that she volunteers for the Free State Project. The fifth candidate, Mary Smith, has the same address as Thompson, but I could not find any other information about Smith or Smith’s policy positions. Before you go to the polls, do a little homework to see if the candidate is publicizing their positions on issues like banning abortion, school vouchers for religious and private schools, health care and right-to-work. If they are not, check with a local Democratic committee or activist to ask about the candidates.
This is your opportunity to say thank you to the election workers. They work very long days with little appreciation. Due to the lies spread by Donald Trump and other election deniers, it has become even more of a thankless job. Without them, democracy would not function.
The final reason: Do not let Republicans have all the fun of celebrating democracy! Vote!
If you are not sure who is running in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary, there are sample ballots at bit.ly/3ckJppX. Tap “Primary Election,” then select your party. Tap “select a town/city ward,” then scroll down the list of towns and city wards to find your town or ward. After tapping the town or ward, tap “show sample ballot.”
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
