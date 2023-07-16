GOV. Chris Sununu has agitated some New Hampshire Republicans with his lengthy dillydallying delay in announcing whether he would run for governor again or seek fame and fortune elsewhere.

One Republican who did not sit twiddling her thumbs while Sununu dithered is former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte. She spent the last six months raising money, including collecting $25,000 from her old boss and mentor, former governor Craig Benson. Some may think it disrespectful that she did not wait for a Sununu decision, but Ayotte, who describes her occupation as “board member,” did not let political niceties interfere with her fundraising. Her Kelly PAC’s total balance is now about $414,000. It will only take her nanoseconds to enter after Sununu announces he is not running.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

