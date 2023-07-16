GOV. Chris Sununu has agitated some New Hampshire Republicans with his lengthy dillydallying delay in announcing whether he would run for governor again or seek fame and fortune elsewhere.
One Republican who did not sit twiddling her thumbs while Sununu dithered is former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte. She spent the last six months raising money, including collecting $25,000 from her old boss and mentor, former governor Craig Benson. Some may think it disrespectful that she did not wait for a Sununu decision, but Ayotte, who describes her occupation as “board member,” did not let political niceties interfere with her fundraising. Her Kelly PAC’s total balance is now about $414,000. It will only take her nanoseconds to enter after Sununu announces he is not running.
Another prospective candidate, former state Senate president Chuck Morse, is not as flush. His 2023 state senate committee has a balance of about $250,000. Not a bad cushion, but if he is to compete in the primary, he needs to step up his efforts.
The third likely GOP candidate, Frank Edelblut, does not appear to have a political committee quietly stashing aside money. His supporters need not fret. In his 2016 primary loss to Sununu, Edelblut self-funded to the tune of several hundred thousand dollars.
While the prospective Republican candidates wait, and wait, and wait for Sununu as if he were the plane to Lisbon in Casablanca, they are unable to openly campaign. Sununu’s delay gave the Democratic candidates an edge, as they have been collecting public endorsements from party activists and prominent civic leaders, and marching in July 4th parades.
The two announced Democratic candidates, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, are both smart and capable candidates who will bring the battle to whomever the Republican nominee may be, focusing on education, abortion rights, civil rights and reducing the burden on local residential taxpayers. The Republicans start from behind on all these issues.
Full disclosure — I support Craig.
Manchester has made great progress under her leadership. During her time in office, Republicans have clumsily, and unsuccessfully, gone after Craig by attacking Manchester, but the city has thrived during her tenure. It is more vibrant than it ever has been, with bustling restaurants, a popular arts and entertainment scene, and increased activity in the downtown area. It is a place where young people want to live. Craig is popular, which is why she was reelected twice, handily defeating a Sununu endorsed challenger and helping to elect an aldermanic board that supports her agenda.
She has improved teacher/pupil ratios, while calling out the Sununu administration and Republican legislators for their lack of support for public schools. Crime is down. She has addressed infrastructure needs, fixing roads and sidewalks, completing a major sewer project, and winning a highly competitive grant to revamp and rebuild interchanges and adding pedestrian and bike way systems.
The Craig administration has expanded affordable housing, leveraging federal dollars. Craig stood up to Sununu for his failure to recognize that homelessness and drugs are statewide problems that need statewide solutions.
Warmington’s time on the Executive Council has shown that she works hard and does her homework. She also is more than willing to stand up to Sununu, challenging him at council meetings on a number of issues, particularly with respect to his stance on abortion. She has been both the beneficiary and the victim of gerrymandering, however. Representing a heavily Democratic district means never having a competitive general election, but Republican redistricting makes her the sole Democrat on the council. She often is a lonely voice on the frustrating, losing end of votes.
I am supporting Craig because of the experience and success she has had managing the state’s largest city, working with people on the ground to solve bread-and-butter issues, and dealing with budgets. She has helped to elect a Democratic aldermanic majority, while successfully withstanding media scrutiny and Republican attacks. That is important. Warmington has not experienced that type of scrutiny and those kinds of GOP attacks in her four years on the Executive Council.
Whatever their differences, Craig and Warmington are in this race, no matter what Sununu decides.
Unlike the Republicans. Who wait. And wait. And wait.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
