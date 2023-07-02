THE Democratic Rules and Bylaws Committee recently gave the New Hampshire Democratic Party until Sept. 1 to meet the conditions it has set for the state to hold its presidential primary in 2024. The major condition is setting the primary date for Feb. 13, along with Nevada, and after South Carolina.
According to Politico, the Rules Committee knows it has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to scheduling the date. New Hampshire will not change the law requiring our presidential primary to be the first.
This massive problem is the result of political and strategic miscalculations by political strategists who badly served President Joe Biden when they failed to recognize that trying to change the calendar — a calendar that resulted in his 2020 nomination — was a mistake.
One of those miscalculations was thinking that a “rogue” Granite State Democratic primary would be a nothingburger. No one with any resources or name recognition would run, they believed, and the media would ignore the whole event.
Oops.
As one voice crying in the wilderness (me) predicted back in December, President Biden would create a vacuum if he bypassed the New Hampshire primary. An insurgent candidate could emerge to fill the vacuum. An insurgent candidate could draw crowds, receive press attention, win the primary and make people question the inevitability of a Biden nomination.
The DNC finally is paying attention to that possibility. According to Politico, the DNC is searching for ways to avoid the embarrassment of a fringe candidate, someone like anti-vax/conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., defeating the President in the first primary.
They are right to worry. Kennedy has both resources and name recognition. Despite living in a fact-free zone, he has already been given a platform by, inter alia, WMUR, St. Anselm College, and the New Hampshire Senate. He would not have these and other platforms if his name had been Lyndon LaRouche. Although in fairness to Kennedy, unlike LaRouche he has not accused the British monarch of running a drug cartel. Yet.
The most logical step to end this mess is for the DNC to accept the first in the nation New Hampshire primary. They can blame both state and national Republicans for refusing to cooperate with the DNC in establishing a uniform calendar. However, logic is not always the strong suit of either national party.
Failing that, national and local Biden supporters need to launch a well-run, well-financed professional write-in effort. They need to put people in charge who know the state and who have run winning campaigns here. It will require significant outreach to the Democratic base to explain the write-in process.
It also will require some angry New Hampshire Democrats to recognize that the worst thing New Hampshire Democrats can do for the future of our primary is to hand a victory to Kennedy or some other delusional self-styled “insurgent” candidate. We will trash our reputation as voters who take our job seriously if someone who thinks vaccines are a plot to create a dystopian society wins our Democratic primary.
I get why some Granite State Democrats are livid at Biden and the DNC over their efforts to do away with our first-in-the-nation presidential primary. I am not happy, either. As both a state party chair and a DNC member, including two stints on the Rules and Bylaws Committee, I and other New Hampshire Democrats, including current chair Raymond Buckley, fought every four years against efforts to move or minimize our primary.
But Biden has been a good, effective president, despite Republican efforts to stop his agenda at every turn. And when I look at the Republican front runners — a narcissistic bully in Donald Trump and a book banning bully in Ron DeSantis — we all have to put our personal pique aside.
If the DNC cannot do the smart thing and recognize our primary, then we have to do the right thing for the country, and the right thing for the future of the primary, and get behind a Biden write-in. It will show that yes, we do take our job seriously, even if the party’s national leadership makes it hard.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
I HAD blurry vision for a couple years and found it hard to read the newspaper and then an ophthalmologist at Mayo did a three-minute painless laser procedure and a few days later I could read the paper, no problem, clear as day, and also watch a ball game on TV and keep track of the triple …
MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Bid…
ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.
POLITICIANS CLAIM claim their bills bring us good things. Free health care! Child care! A cellphone for all! But government isn’t Santa Claus. Government is force. Most every law takes away a little of our money or freedom or both.
This week, it was reported that a group of leading Democratic strategists and former officials — including President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff — met recently with anti-Trump Republicans to hatch a plan to “subvert” a third option for the 2024 presidential race from the group No Label…
I HAD LUNCH last week with a woman who is two months away from motherhood and it was sweet to watch her caressing the basketball under her blouse, patting it, lifting it slightly, mindful of this modest freight that will, she knows, change her life, though thankfully she can’t know how much.…
A RECENT Wall Street Journal lead story reported that “Republicans and big business broke up.” The amount of corporate donations to Republicans was cut sharply in the last election cycle to a lower amount than in nearly a decade. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has backed many Democrats running…
THERE ARE so many things going on in the world! There was an admirable outbreak of togetherness in the state Legislature that resulted in a bipartisan budget compromise. One almost expected House Republican leader Jason Osborne, Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, state Senate President Jeb Brad…