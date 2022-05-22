THERE IS A BUNNY in the schoolyard of New Hampshire public schools. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
He is using his position to attack public schools and intimidate public-school teachers, and to impose his personal beliefs and ideology.
Edelblut’s appointment was controversial from the start. He had no education experience. The suspicion was that Gov. Chris Sununu stashed Edelblut at the Department of Education to avoid a repeat of their 2016 gubernatorial primary.
It soon emerged that Edelblut failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest during the confirmation process. He had donated $1,000 to the Croydon School District to help pay its legal bills in a dispute with the Department of Education, which Edelblut was about to lead.
Edelblut also ignored a potential conflict when, according to information on the campaignmoney.com site, he was one of the top 20 donors to the New Hampshire Republican Party during the 2020 election cycle.
That is the same party that supported Sununu and the Republican candidates for Executive Council, the folks responsible for reappointing Edelblut in 2021, as well as the Republican legislative majority responsible for Edelblut’s budget.
There have been many complaints about Edelblut. For example, there is his habit of, in the words of Carl Ladd, director of the School Administrators Association, “bypassing superintendents, calling guidance counselors and teachers and principals to berate them…”
There was his $8,000,000 miscalculation in the cost of the state’s school voucher program, which alone should have been a firing offense.
Recently, he used the Department of Education website to publish an attack on public schools and teachers for using their positions in “undermining the sacred trust” that educators hold.
The attack piece included what Edelblut described as examples of educator bias. I read his screed and the examples and looked at the source materials of items referenced in the attachment. When I finished, I said, “How hypocritical,” because if anyone is using his position to promote an agenda it is Edelblut.
The 11 “gotcha“ examples he references either do not say what he claims or lack context.
For example, one involves a high school class called “Human Relations,” which used a questionnaire to identify student knowledge of facts pertaining to racism and other biases.
Edelblut ignores the fact that parents of students in the class had to sign a parental notification form attached to the class syllabus, which outlined the course content. It disclosed that “diversity,” including race and gender, was a class component. The form contained an invitation to parents to sign up for Google Classrooms to stay up to date with course material and to contact the teacher with any concerns.
Does transparency as to the topics, an invitation to look at the class materials, and parental consent sound like what Edelblut would call the work of a “rogue educator,” an “activist educator…knowingly dismantling the foundations of a value system”?
No. It sounds like an educator doing their best to fully disclose class content to parents. An educator under attack by Edelblut.
Edelblut’s attack piece also claims his materials show a New Hampshire classroom “adorned with posters extolling the virtues of socialism.” Except that they do not.
The materials show just one poster, part of a set of 12 sold on Amazon as a teaching tool; each describes a different economic ideology. The one describing socialism contains the quote: “Socialism is workable only in heaven where it isn’t needed and hell where they’ve got it.”
Edelblut accuses the teacher of undermining the values of families. Maybe socialist families? Because if Edelblut thinks the teacher was “extolling” socialism, he needs a better dictionary.
And he should check his facts before making ugly accusations against a public-school teacher. It is no wonder New Hampshire public school teachers are looking elsewhere for work.
Edelblut directs his criticisms mostly at materials that promote dignity for all, regardless of race, sex or gender preference. He does not criticize any private schools for actual provable bias, such as the school his voucher program underwrites that contains blatantly homophobic language on its website.
Edelblut only attacks public-school teachers, twisting the facts to suit his purpose. That tells us all we need to know about Edelblut, his agenda and his values.