SUPPORTERS of New Hampshire’s public schools have had some victories against the anti-public education lobby this month.
One set of victories occurred at the ballot box, and another set in the New Hampshire House Education Committee.
On March 8, voters across the state elected school board candidates identified by the advocacy group Granite State Progress as public school supporters. Some of these elections occurred in traditionally Republican towns like Atkinson, Bedford and Londonderry, showing that a bipartisan coalition of public education supporters can defeat the so-called “liberty” or “freedom” wing of the GOP.
That is the radical libertarian wing that has hijacked the Republican Party’s legislative leadership and caucus. It is the wing that does not appreciate that the cornerstone of freedom, liberty and a thriving democracy is education. It provides a comfortable home to the “free” state crowd, the goals of which include doing away with public schools and the secession of New Hampshire from the United States.
Just a week later, the anti-public-school lobby suffered another defeat when Victoria Sullivan, Manchester’s leading proponent of diverting tax dollars to private and religious schools through tax credits and vouchers, decisively lost a special aldermanic election to former fire chief Jim Burkush.
Sullivan is an ally of Frank Edelblut, the state’s Education Commissioner, who Gov. Chris Sununu has twice appointed to the position despite lacking any experience as a public school teacher or administrator. Edelblut lost a major vote on March 10. On that day, the bipartisan members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Education Committee rejected his attempt to gut core educational requirements from the public-school curriculum.
The proposal would have reduced the number of 10 required subjects to four. The targeted subjects included world languages, art, music, computer science and digital literacy, engineering and technologies.
Edelblut called this proposal a “bold” move. He asserted, among other things, that art could be integrated into — wait for it — the math curriculum.
That is not a bold move; it is a bad move. Thankfully, the committee rejected it.
It is a little ironic that Sununu’s education commissioner tried to cut the core subjects, given that under legislation signed by Sununu, tax dollars are helping to fund private schools promote their academic programs in those very subject areas.
For example, Concord Christian Academy receives significant financial support from the tax credit voucher program. Its web site states that every one of its high school students must complete a fine arts credit.
Tilton Academy requires every student to complete a 2nd year level of world language studies.
Brewster Academy is conducting a renovation project that will provide not one, not two, but eight music practice/recording spaces and a student art gallery.
There is something very wrong when the governor and his education commissioner think it is a “bold” move to encourage public school districts to decimate music, art, language and other programs while sending our tax money to fund private schools that require them.
The final victory occurred on March 8, when Republican members of the Education Committee joined their Democratic colleagues in recommending that the full House vote down HB 1255. This is the bill that would require, for example, public school educators who mention that George Washington owned slaves to provide “context” for his behavior. The context was apparently meant to show that at the time, it was OK for Washington to own slaves.
Rubbish. It was not OK, and people, including Washington, knew it was not OK. In 1774, Washington chaired the Virginia committee that issued the Fairfax Resolves. One of its provisions stated that the importation of slaves was a “wicked, cruel and unnatural trade.”
The bill’s sponsor withdrew her support, saying the title of the bill — “An Act Relative To Teachers’ Loyalty” — confused people. No, there was no confusion. The bill threatened disciplinary action against teachers who know that learning from the mistakes of the past is a good thing, not something to fear.
There have been legislative defeats for public education this session, but these victories are hopeful signs that in November, a bipartisan tide will turn against extremists who are hurting New Hampshire’s public schools and the education of the state’s children.