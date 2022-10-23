THE CONTESTS for governor, United States Senate and House are receiving the bulk of the attention leading up to the November election, but there also are important “down-ballot” races for the state Legislature, Executive Council, and county offices.

Typically, there is a big drop-off in the number of votes cast in those races, as voters may not know that much about the candidates. Even I never know all of the candidates. However, I still vote in all the down-ballot races, voting by party affiliation when I do not know the names. The decisions made by legislators, executive councilors and county officials can have as big an impact, or even a greater, on our lives than the top-of-the-ticket races — and the party of those officials makes a dramatic difference in how they govern.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

