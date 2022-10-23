THE CONTESTS for governor, United States Senate and House are receiving the bulk of the attention leading up to the November election, but there also are important “down-ballot” races for the state Legislature, Executive Council, and county offices.
Typically, there is a big drop-off in the number of votes cast in those races, as voters may not know that much about the candidates. Even I never know all of the candidates. However, I still vote in all the down-ballot races, voting by party affiliation when I do not know the names. The decisions made by legislators, executive councilors and county officials can have as big an impact, or even a greater, on our lives than the top-of-the-ticket races — and the party of those officials makes a dramatic difference in how they govern.
When I ask myself which party better represents my position, the answer is the Democratic Party. I trust Democratic officials to look to the future and to base policy on common sense and what is in the best interest of New Hampshire. Republicans? Not so much.
Take the New Hampshire Legislature. The Republican-led House and Senate have passed bills gutting what already were lax gun laws. The Legislature has passed an abortion ban with prison time for doctors. It established a “scholarship” program that diverts your tax dollars, with little accountability, to private, religious and home schools, some of which have science, arts, sports, and other facilities that public school students cannot access, and which public school districts cannot afford. At the same time, the Legislature has enacted laws that restrict what public school teachers can teach, while ignoring what is taught in nonpublic schools and home schools.
The Republican Party has become the go-to party for ideological extremists. Radical libertarians and Free Staters have joined the party, promoting such strange — and unpatriotic — notions as New Hampshire secession. Many Republican legislators refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and spread stories of nonexistent voter fraud. During the COVID crisis, a sizable number of Republican legislators scoffed at vaccination and common-sense masking requirements. One went as far as to distribute a document sent to him by a constituent that claimed multi-tentacled creatures were present in the COVID vaccine. Republican anti-vaccine mania has gone so far that GOP legislators have attacked school vaccine requirements for deadly childhood diseases like measles and polio.
New Hampshire Republicans try to seize the mantle of lower taxes and fiscal responsibility; however, they have failed Granite State middle- and working-class families. Republicans are obsessed with reducing corporate taxes, even though New Hampshire does not have a problem attracting businesses, as evidenced by the low unemployment rate and healthy business tax revenues. But they fail to reduce the high property taxes hurting residential homeowners and renters.
These same issues will come before the Legislature again in the 2023 session. Republicans will try to give even more favorable treatment to big out-of-state corporations. They will try to increase government interference with women’s private medical decisions. They will introduce more bills to weaken public safety — including a wacky proposal to repeal the prohibition against brass knuckles. Republicans will try to send more tax dollars to private schools and home schools, even though the program already has blown a multi-million-dollar hole in the budget.
On the other hand, Democrats will work to reduce property taxes, provide all New Hampshire children with a first-rate education, reduce gun crime through popular common-sense proposals like universal background checks, protect the medical privacy of women, and block anti-vaccination laws, which would jeopardize the health and safety of the state’s children. They will focus on common-sense solutions to New Hampshire issues, not promote partisan ideology. And, despite Republican misrepresentations, Democrats will not pass a sales or income tax.
Since I live in a ward represented by four state representatives, I also will cast votes for all four Democrats running. Only voting for one of the four (a “bullet” vote) would only help elect Republicans.
On Nov. 8, 2022, remember to vote in every race on the ballot.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
