IN 2019, only 8,832 people cast ballots in the Manchester municipal primary, an average of 736 per ward.
Hopefully, the upcoming Sept. 21 primary has a larger turnout. In addition to the mayoral and aldermen-at large-primaries, there is an important primary for school committee-at-large. There also are competitive primaries in wards 4, 5, 8 and 12 for ward aldermen, and in wards 2 and 10 for school committee.
There are five candidates running for the four school committee slots on the November general election ballot. The two incumbents, Jim O’Connell and Joe Lachance, are running for re-election. The other candidates are Peter Argeropoulos, Stephen Focht and state Rep. William Infantine.
My prediction is that O’Connell, Lachance, Argeropoulos and Infantine will move onto the general election.
Mr. Focht is the odd man out of the three conservative Republicans in the race. When filing to run, Republican Infantine announced he and the Republican Lachance would be running as a team. Also, both Lachance and Infantine have run successfully in citywide elections.
First-time candidate Peter Argeropoulos is running a highly visible and active campaign. He was born and raised in Manchester, attended public schools and is a 2018 graduate of UNH, where he also received a master’s degree in education. He currently teaches in the Nashua school system, bringing expertise and youth to the race.
A well-known volunteer and advocate for the public schools, O’Connell topped the general election ticket two years ago. Given his citywide support, the energetic O’Connell will finish well in the September primary.
That sets up a November contest between two differing views of education. Infantine voted for the voucher program that diverts tax dollars from public schools to religious and private schools. When school superintendent John Goldhardt suggested cutting over $5,000,000 from the school budget, Lachance said those cuts were not enough.
Argeropoulos and O’Connell, on the other hand, are strong public-school supporters. They should form a team for the general election. Past at-large school committee candidates (and aldermanic candidates) have encouraged supporters to cast a bullet vote – voting for only one candidate instead of two. This practice helped Rich Girard defeat public school advocate Kathy Staub several years ago. . What a mistake that was.
If supporters of the public schools want two public school champions serving at large, they should use both their votes for O’Connell and Argeropoulos in the primary and again in November.
In the ward contests, Ward 2 School Committeeman Kathleen Kelley Arnold and Sean Parr will defeat Robin Rice and Jim Lupien, setting up a November rematch of their 2019 race.
Incumbent Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy will be one of the two finalists in his primary with Frank Staples, Christine Fajardo and Nicole Klein Knight. Staples is an anti-vax activist recently arrested for criminal mischief for defacing public property with anti-mask stickers. The battle for second between Fajardo and Knight is a toss-up
Incumbent Ward 5 alderman Tony Sapienza will finish as one of the top two in his primary with Teresa Vigneault and Leslee Peterson.
The Ward 8 aldermanic primary may be the most interesting. Tom Katsiantonis is trying to win a seat he gave up when facing charges over non-payment of taxes relating to his restaurant business. Sean Sargent is the hard-working, fresh face in the race. Ed Sapienza failed to win this seat in two prior tries. Ward 8 leans Republican, which should help Sapienza, but in prior elections Katsiantonis always won the seat easily with bipartisan support. Signs do not vote, but if they did, the two winners will be Sargent and Katsiantonis.
In Ward 10, election official and former PTO board member Gary Hamer and social worker Nicholas Pigeon will be the two finalists for school committee.
In Ward 12, Erin Kelly will pick up one of the two slots for alderman. The other two candidates are state representative Dick Marston and Jamie Brassil. Marston had to apologize in the spring for anti-LGBTQ comments, but he defeated Brassil handily a year ago in the state legislative primary. History should repeat itself.
Please remember to vote on Sept. 21. If you need to vote absentee, ballots are now available at the city clerk’s office.