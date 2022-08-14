ELEVEN CANDIDATES are running for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination hoping to face Democratic Sen. (and former governor) Maggie Hassan in November. Interestingly, not one of the 11 is a woman. Zero. What’s with that?
The September primary has been a dull affair. None of the candidates has broken out; only five of the 11 have a chance of winning the nomination based on financing and name recognition.
Here are the five candidates with a snowball’s chance of moving onto November.
I give Kevin Smith one snowball. His fundraising has been anemic, with only about $349,000 cash on hand at the end of June. As for name recognition, does the former Londonderry town manager have any outside the greater Londonderry/Derry area? His strident anti-abortion, anti-immigration, and climate change denying platform could pull him across the line in a low turnout primary — except that it is very similar to the messaging of the other candidates.
The one snowball category also includes Vikram Mansharamani, a relative newcomer to New Hampshire with a lot of money and no name recognition. He is running as a successful businessperson to fix what he says is a broken economy, a message that does little to set him apart from the rest of the field. If it was not for his cash on hand, I would give him no snowballs, but New Hampshire Republicans do tend to nominate wealthy businessmen from outside the state.
Don Bolduc has two snowballs for three reasons. First, he ran two years ago and did surprisingly well, so the Republican primary voters actually know his name. Second, he appeals to that large portion of the GOP base that thinks Trump won the 2020 election. Third, he is a genuine war hero who has worked on the important issue of PTSD among veterans, which makes him stand out from the other candidates. His Achilles heel? His fundraising numbers are even more anemic than Smith’s.
When cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton announced his race, I gave him no chance of making it through the primary. However, he now has three snowballs. Fenton is a tear-the-house down Free Stater who wants to abolish the FBI (replacing it with nothing) and the U.S. Department of Education, opposes any federal legislation combatting climate change or restricting guns (including red flag laws), and generally (and naively) believes that unregulated free-market capitalism is the answer to all the world’s problems.
Since the other candidates (with the possible exception of Bolduc) bring little energy or excitement to the race, there is a door open for Fenton if Republicans are looking for someone really different. However, the Free Stater brand has been taking hits lately, which may send Republicans back to a more establishment type candidate.
This brings us to Chuck Morse and his three snowballs. Morse is a cookie-cutter, bland candidate with nothing innovative in his message or his campaign. He embraces all the predictable Republican stances: anti-abortion, pro-school vouchers for religious and wealthy private schools, cutting corporate taxes, anti-gun legislation.
In the 2021 legislative session, Morse was a key figure in passing an abortion ban without exceptions for rape, incest or fetus abnormalities incompatible with life, in exchange for support for cutting corporate taxes.
Morse is the GOP establishment favorite; his campaign strategist, David Carney, worked for Chris Sununu’s father in the George H. W. Bush White House. The establishment may wish it had found another candidate, however. Morse’s recent mistakes include opposing legislation to cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 a month and opposing a temporary cut in the federal gas tax when gas prices neared $5 per gallon. His abortion ban legislation is not popular with general election voters.
The only kerfuffle in the race so far has been over alleged nasty campaigning. Smith accused the Morse campaign of planting a Huffington Post hit piece alleging that Smith told dumb blonde jokes and called a female employee “pork chop,” which Smith denies.
Other than that, it has been the most boring of primary races, which bodes well for Maggie Hassan in November.
Both Democratic and Republican primaries take place Sept. 13. Remember to vote!