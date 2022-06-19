IT SHOULD BE a cause for celebration that Democrats and Republicans have agreed on a proposed framework to enact a gun safety law following the recent slaughters at a New York supermarket and a Texas grammar school.
Some think the proposed framework does not go far enough, but after 30 years of inaction and multiple mass shooting events, weak tea is better than no tea.
Then there are those who do not want any tea at all, like Jason Osborne, the extremist leader of the New Hampshire Republican House caucus.
When asked about possible new gun laws, Osborne laughed them off, calling them “fruity.”
Osborne’s laughing off gun safety is nothing new. On May 5, responding to criticism about a bill he supported to permit 16- and 17-year-olds to work second and third shifts, even on school nights, he tweeted, “How else are 16-year-olds going to afford ammunition for their AR-15s?”
Now, you might say that is unfair, as the Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., shootings did not take place until a couple of weeks after Osborne made his little joke.
No, it is entirely fair. Following Buffalo and Uvalde, the Austin American-Statesman reported that since 2012 the AR-15 rifle, or variants of it, were used in 11 mass shootings, including the Parkland and Newtown shootings.
NPR reports that shots from an AR-15 can liquify organs because of their much higher projectile speeds. DNA was used to identify murdered Uvalde children. So, spare us your sick humor, Representative.
Here are the “fruity” ideas that Osborne is so contemptuous of:
Enhanced background checks on 18- to 21-year-olds, including checking state and local criminal records and mental health information that could affect the decision to approve a sale.
Clarifying ambiguities over who must register as a federally licensed firearm dealer for purposes of conducting background checks.
Penalties on straw purchases.
Increases in resources and improving school safety.
Eliminating the “boyfriend” loophole in federal law that currently permits someone who has physically abused a girlfriend or boyfriend to access guns.
One of the most conservative United States senators, John Cornyn, is a proponent of these proposals. Even Mitch McConnell, who typically uses his position as Republican leader in the Senate to block even a hint of any effort to reform gun laws, is supportive.
But not Osborne.
His extremism is not surprising. An adherent of Free State ideology, he frequently is out of touch with the New Hampshire mainstream. It was irresponsible for House leadership to make him majority leader.
For example, Osborne voted against killing a bill that would have required public schools to allow any school board member to enter any school facility or to attend any school activity, whether on or off school grounds.
It is a little creepy that some legislators would allow any adult, no matter what office they hold, to roam the halls, classrooms, gyms and locker rooms of schools at will, at any time, with no notice required, during the school day. But the bill went as far as imposing criminal penalties on school administrators or teachers who stopped a school board member from this unlimited access.
Do we really want adult school board members barging into locker rooms when kids are getting ready for gym class?
The bill was killed, but by only eight votes.
I am not making this up; you can see the record for HB 1072 on the New Hampshire General Court website.
Osborne thinks 16-year-olds are adult enough to work the midnight shift on school nights and to buy AR-15s. Yet he opposed a bill permitting them to obtain vaccinations without parental consent.
Osborne also voted against HB 1668, which would have required a background check prior to any commercial firearms sale. He must have thought that was one of those “fruity” bills too.
He voted “no” on HB 1642, which would have expanded lead paint testing in kids before entering school and required data collection of lead paint test results.
I have only begun to scratch the surface.
If Republicans retain the majority, Osborne likely will remain in House leadership, giving him the continued opportunity to try to impose his extreme, out of touch positions on the people of New Hampshire, laughing all the way.