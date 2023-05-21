THE CAMPAIGNS of the two leading candidates for the Republican nomination for president have been releasing dueling lists of New Hampshire legislative supporters. There is some question as to just how solid these lists are, with at least one legislator on both lists saying she supports both Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In any event, there are about 50 on each list, meaning that there are about 100 GOP legislators who have not jumped on either bandwagon.
This could mean that half the Republican legislators are not satisfied with either Trump or DeSantis. They are right to wait, because these two candidates represent the worst of the 2023 Republican Party.
Every day Trump, the perpetually petulant, reminds us why he lost in 2020.
During the now notorious CNN town hall at Saint Anselm College, Trump whined about his defeat, denying that it was in fact a loss. CNN, whether by intention or incompetence, packed the hall with a room full of MAGA Trumpists. They giddily laughed and applauded as the former president mocked a woman found by a jury of Trump’s peers to have been the victim of a Trump sexual assault.
Poor Saint Anselm College and its Institute of Politics. One can argue that they should have known what they were getting into — has Trump ever passed on the opportunity to exhibit his moral bankruptcy? But the college prides itself on providing an impartial forum for politicians of all stripes. The college and the institute do an outstanding job in providing a welcoming, neutral center for the civil discussion of issues and politics.
But then CNN brought the former White House occupant to the school on the hill and, as usual, Trump had to go and wreck everything.
The college has learned a tough lesson: having anything to do with Trump, no matter how noble the intention, ends badly.
Trump’s CNN performance explains why so many Republicans are looking for an alternative, someone they think is more electable. What I do not understand is why they think Ron DeSantis, the would-be president from Florida, is that candidate.
In his own way, DeSantis is worse than Trump. While Trump made it acceptable for far too many people to openly express their biases, DeSantis and his servile Florida legislature are actively passing laws enshrining those very same prejudices.
One of the bills he recently signed is an assault on freedom of speech in Florida’s public colleges, and attacks programs that support racial and ethnic minorities or encourage diversity on campus.
Under the law signed by DeSantis, a college cannot spend state or federal resources on programs that “promote, support or maintain campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Take a step back and think about what diversity really means.
Integration.
Why has promoting integration on school campuses — inviting all students, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender, preference or other characteristic, to be a part of the greater college community — become a political punching bag for Republicans? When did integration become a bad thing?
In Florida, on May 15, when DeSantis signed that law.
I am sure DeSantis would deny that he is a segregationist; that is illegal, even in Florida. This 21st century George Wallace avatar is too smart to stand physically in a schoolhouse door. His tactics are more subtle. He just finds ways to make a lot of people unwelcome inside, by passing laws, banning books, whitewashing history and weaponizing the state government against anyone who criticizes his tactics.
Yes, I know there are other GOP candidates and potential candidates. However, there is no scandal big enough to dissuade Trump supporters, who constitute at least about 30% of the party base. DeSantis, meanwhile, will raise significant amounts of money from Republican donors so blinded by desperation for a Trump alternative that they refuse to admit what DeSantis is.
This sorry place is where the Republican Party has found itself, both in New Hampshire and nationally: choosing between a disgraced former president and a governor who racially dog whistles nearly as often as Trump and his companies are put on trial.
Can the once Grand Old Party sink any lower?
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
COULD IT BE that union bosses are finally waking up to the cold reality that the greatest threat to steel workers, the United Auto Workers, miners, machinists and the Teamsters is the radical climate change agenda of the environmentalists?
THE BRITISH antitrust cops just announced they will oppose the proposed blockbuster $68.7 billion merger of two American companies — Microsoft and gaming company Activision Blizzard, the owner of the wildly popular game Call of Duty. This decision is bad news for investors in companies, game…
I SALUTE the Hollywood writers who went out on strike this past week but I can tell you that we essayists won’t be joining them. For one thing, the essay is deeply imbedded in our nation’s very identity (U.S.A.) but for another thing, a national essay strike would be like a National Husbands…
THE OUTCOME of the case of Contoocook Valley School District and Winchester School District v. State of New Hampshire, currently being tried in Rockingham County Superior Court, may have significant ramifications with respect to public education funding in the state.