THE CAMPAIGNS of the two leading candidates for the Republican nomination for president have been releasing dueling lists of New Hampshire legislative supporters. There is some question as to just how solid these lists are, with at least one legislator on both lists saying she supports both Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In any event, there are about 50 on each list, meaning that there are about 100 GOP legislators who have not jumped on either bandwagon.

This could mean that half the Republican legislators are not satisfied with either Trump or DeSantis. They are right to wait, because these two candidates represent the worst of the 2023 Republican Party.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Garrison Keillor: Why I am not joining the strike

