THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Legislature is back in session. As usual, the Republican majority is not focusing on the right priorities.
For example, they want to speed up legislation to repeal the state’s Interest and Dividends Tax.
This repeal only benefits the wealthy and does nothing for working families or property taxpayers.
The I&D tax is a 5% tax on interest and dividend income in excess of $4,800 per married couple, or $2,400 per individual. Let’s do some math. If a couple earns $100,000 in I&D income, they will pay a 5% tax on $95,200 of that income. That comes to about $4,760 in taxes. Let’s do some more math: how big of a portfolio do you need to generate $100,000 in income per year? Let’s assume that the couple is conservative, and through a combination of bank interest and mutual funds they have a rate of return of 5%. It would require them to have a seven-figure investment portfolio (at least $2,000,000), earning an annual rate of return of 5%, to generate the income needed to trigger that $4,760 tax payment.
Meanwhile, if you live in Manchester and have a modest home assessed for $275,000, you paid about $5,016 in property taxes this past year — more than the millionaire couple with their seven-figure portfolio paid in I&D taxes. In fairness, that millionaire couple may also have paid property taxes — but if the Republicans focused on doing something about property taxes, it would spread the relief around, rather than limit it to wealthy.
Then there is the series of corporate tax breaks given by the Republican legislative majority with Gov. Chris Sununu’s enthusiastic support. These unnecessary tax breaks are, for the most part, benefiting very large, very profitable corporations. The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute did an analysis last year of the additional .1% Business Profits Tax cut that was then under consideration. Using the most recently available date (2019), that tax cut gave 80 corporations, earning an average annual taxable profit of about $37,000,000, an average tax cut of $37,000. Small businesses, the ones earning about $49,000 in taxable profit and probably more in need of relief, received a break of only about $49. Would it not have made more sense to target relief to the small businesses that could use it?
Let’s do some more math. If my calculator is correct, a .1% tax cut of $37,000 is about seven times the amount of the tax that the owners of the modest home in Manchester paid in property taxes in 2023.
Republican legislators and Gov. Sununu seem obsessed with throwing cash back at people and companies that do not need the money, while ignoring the needs of residential and small business property owners.
Yet they still have time to fight nonsensical culture wars that benefit no one.
Look at the recent op-ed by Republican legislator Arlene Quaratiello defending a statute passed last year that threatens public school teachers with the loss of their jobs for teaching actual history. In defending the law, Quaratiello wrote, “A teacher, to put it bluntly, cannot imply that White people oppressed Black people,” and it would be “historically inaccurate” to say there was White oppression of Blacks.
There are thousands of examples showing the woeful ignorance of her statement, but this is Super Bowl Sunday so let’s talk football. How would Quaratiello explain why two Black quarterbacks have never before started in the Super Bowl, without acknowledging the historical discrimination by predominately White colleges, as well as White professional team owners, general managers and coaches, against Black quarterbacks? Or acknowledging the blatant discrimination of Whites against Blacks in employment, in the military, and education — in every aspect of life?
Then there is the GOP war on vaccination. Republican legislators have taken up arms to stop giving students flu shots, because two kids, out of the thousands and thousands who have benefitted from the program, reportedly were given the shot without parental consent. Rather than fix whatever went wrong, Republicans want to shut the program down.
The Republican majority and Sununu should adjust their priorities and start tending to the real needs of New Hampshire and its people.