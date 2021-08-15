ONE CONSTANT of Republican Gov. Chis Sununu’s tenure in office has been his carping about New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation.
Not long after taking office in 2017, he claimed that the delegation did not effectively advocate for the state. More recently, he asserted that he could not think of anything the delegation had done to put New Hampshire first.
The governor may be misrepresenting the records of our congressmen and senators for his own political gain; it is no secret that Mitch McConnell has chosen him as the favored candidate to run against Maggie Hassan in 2022. Or is he just not that into bipartisanship?
Or has Sununu been so busy promoting the priorities of his party’s Trumpish base that he has not had time to read up on the delegation’s accomplishments?
In case it is the latter, I have done some research for him, specifically with respect to the person the national Republicans want him to run against, former governor and now Sen. Hassan.
Hassan has made New Hampshire veterans a priority since taking office. In 2017 she successfully sponsored an amendment that stopped disruption in services at VA facilities undergoing renovations in states without full-service veteran medical facilities. New Hampshire is one of those states. Her work protected Granite State veterans from interruptions in necessary care and services. Hassan obtained unanimous consent from a Republican congress in this bill signed by a Republican president. That is effective advocacy.
Just a few weeks ago Hassan introduced a bill to expand the Solid Start Program that assists veterans as they transition back to civilian life. This bill requires three phone calls to veterans in the first year after leaving the military to check in and connect them with VA programs and services. New Hampshire has a higher percentage of veterans than the national average. Two Republicans joined her in sponsoring the bill. That is effective advocacy.
One of Hassan’s signature issues which greatly benefits New Hampshire, is the ending of surprise medical bills. She knew insurance companies were sticking her constituents with thousands of dollars in bills when the companies refused to cover services by providers not in their insurance network. This was a particular problem in emergency care, the last place a patient would think to ask whether a doctor or other provider was in their network. Partnering with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, she successfully obtained a provision in the COVID-19 relief package ending this practice. That is effective advocacy.
Hassan also has prioritized New Hampshire children and families. One example is the expanded child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan. The credit could lift about 8,000 Granite State children out of poverty. Sununu says he would have voted against the bill had he been in the senate.
Another piece of the ARP legislation that helps New Hampshire families is the funding dedicated to students with disabilities. Hassan pushed to have a part of the ARP funds targeted to those children, who had an increased hardship during COVID shutdowns and virtual learning. New Hampshire will receive more than $11,700,000 to help these students.
Hassan has worked on initiatives to help New Hampshire face climate change, such as securing funding for coastal resiliency programs in the infrastructure bill. These funds will help New Hampshire coastal communities by reducing flooding, restoring and expanding natural ecosystems, and increasing protection from coastal hazards. That is putting New Hampshire first.
Compare that to Sununu, who in a 2017 radio interview waffled on the role of carbon emissions in climate change. In 2020, the Energy News Network wrote that Sununu’s rejection of a regional compact to reduce vehicle emissions was just one more example of how New Hampshire had become an outlier on climate change under Sununu. That is not putting New Hampshire first.
Hassan has worked on a number of other initiatives benefitting the state, including assisting small businesses, youth suicide prevention, child-care funding, and upgrading security at houses of worship and nonprofit organizations. Her advocacy has delivered concrete results for the people of New Hampshire.
Chris Sununu could learn from Maggie Hassan about how to get things done and how to put New Hampshire first.