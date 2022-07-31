EFFORTS BY members of the radical libertarian Free State Project to remake New Hampshire are facing a counter-revolution from Granite Staters who prefer competence in government to disruption for disruption’s sake.
First there was Croydon. This past spring, voters overturned an earlier town meeting decision to slash the school budget by more than 50%. Free Stater Ian Underwood had sprung the surprise motion to cut the budget at an underattended meeting.
According to the Laconia Daily Sun, the cuts would have forced students out of schools into “learning pods”: teacher-less, computer-based programs run by for-profit companies.
So much for school choice.
Unwilling or unable to do the hard work of building their own political party, Free Staters seeking political office typically run for office as Republicans. Until recently, Republicans seemed fine with that, despite Free Stater support for harmful extremist ideas like secession from the United States, ending requirements for vaccinations from childhood diseases and, as in Croydon, defunding public schools.
When challenged, Free Staters tend to make unfounded accusations against their critics. For example, in Manchester, Free Stater and frequent Republican candidate Carla Gericke opposes the proposed Mark Stebbins Center. It will be a nonprofit community center paid for entirely through charitable donations, built on land purchased from the city. When the Board of Mayor and Aldermen supported the project, Gericke baselessly spouted allegations of corruption about a proposal that will house a Boys and Girls Club and a facility for providing health services to the city’s underserved West Side
In Belknap County, one Free Stater has hurled accusations of “Marxists” at residents who support Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Belknap County owns and operates Gunstock. In the last couple of years, under general manager Tom Day and his team, the area has had record numbers of ski visits and increased profits.
It is a well-run area providing jobs and revenues for the county, while generating business for a number of tourism related small businesses in the Lakes Region.
But Free Stater state Rep. Mike Sylvia, who chairs the Belknap County legislative delegation, has a problem with government-owned recreational facilities. He packed an appointed commission that oversees Gunstock with his allies. One of them, like Sylvia, even supports secession from the United States.
The commission tried to micromanage operations, demanded employees’ private contact information, and generally created an intolerable situation.
Some residents believe Sylvia’s goal is to privatize the ski area. When they and local businesspeople formed a committee to support Gunstock and its management, Sylvia called them Marxists.
The disruption and lack of respect eventually caused Day and his management team to resign. The resulting chaos caused two of Sylvia’s appointees to break with the remaining commissioners, calling for their resignations.
For now, the resort is closed, making season ticket sales and other preparation for the winter season problematic. It is Free Stater disruption at its worst, putting an extreme anti-government ideology ahead of what is in the best interests of the county.
A growing number of New Hampshire Republicans are tired of the chaos. At a meeting in July, GOP state Rep. Mike Bords told the Belknap commission, “Everything you guys have done has chased away the best management they’ve ever had.”
A majority of the county delegation has requested a meeting to consider removing Sylvia’s two remaining allies from the commission. A group of Belknap County voters has formed a PAC to support candidates opposed to the Free State legislators. The PAC includes conservatives, moderates, liberals, Republicans, Democrats and independents, and will support candidates from both parties who oppose the radical Free Staters.
Representative and Free Stater Keith Ammon, a member of the Republican legislative leadership, responded to the escalating criticism by undermining the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Apparently thinking it would hurt New Hampshire Democrats who have been outspoken about Free State extremism, he encouraged Free Staters to contact members of the Democratic National Committee to rescind recognition of the primary. For Ammon, silencing Free State critics is more important than one of our most cherished traditions.
No wonder that more and more New Hampshire citizens are fed up with efforts by Free Staters to impose their extreme ideology on the state.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
