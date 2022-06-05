THE LEADING CAUSE of death among children aged 1 to 19 years old in the United States is guns.
The American Journal of Medicine article that published this finding used the term “firearm-related injuries,” but let’s keep it simple: guns are killing American kids more than anything else. It used to be car crashes, but in 2020 gun deaths moved into first place.
The numbers cited were based on data collected from the CDC National Center for Health Statistics. The numbers also showed the overall increase in gun deaths rose by 13.5% between 2019 and 2020. The increase in children’s deaths was even worse: 30%.
One of the authors was quoted as saying that most of the deaths do not come from mass shootings, but from “day-to-day incidents.” When did the death of any child from a gun, whether homicide, accident or suicide, become a day-to-day incident?
These numbers do not reflect the children victimized by the gun deaths of parents, siblings, friends or classmates.
In New Hampshire we like to think our tradition of ostensibly responsible gun ownership makes us different. It is an argument Second Amendment abusers make when pushing for ever more lenient gun laws and opposing any hint of regulation.
We aren’t Massachusetts, or New York or New Jersey. No, we are not. In 2020, the per capita rates of gun deaths in those states were lower than New Hampshire. New Hampshire’s rate was 8.9 per 100,000. Massachusetts, 3.7 per 100,000, New York, 5.3 per 100,000 and New Jersey had 5 per 100,000.
The minority of Americans who oppose any regulation of guns, even popular proposals like universal background checks, waiting periods and red flag laws, say gun laws do not work. But what is the difference between New Hampshire and those other three states?
They have stricter gun laws.
Gun regulations will not stop all gun crime, but they help. When Second Amendment abusers like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz say the only thing that ultimately stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, they are throwing sand in your eyes.
It is hard to prove a negative, so it is not easy to quantify how many gun deaths were stopped by gun laws. But a Duke University professor researching gun violence found that in 2019, California “red flag” laws (laws preventing individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others from possessing guns) were used in 21 mass shooting threats. In Maryland, that state’s law was used four times after school violence threats in just the first three months after its adoption.
But the best evidence is that while gun laws have been weakened in states throughout the country, the rate of gun deaths keeps going up.
The Rand Institute has found that studies show stand your ground laws (where presumably the good guy with a gun is protecting persons and property from bad guys) actually may increase gun homicide rates.
The murders in Uvalde, Texas, prompted the Cruzes of the world to again call for more school security, more law enforcement, more guns. But Uvalde was tragic evidence that making the schoolhouse door the first and often only line of defense against an 18-year-old with a gun does not work.
In the past, when children’s lives were at risk, America tried to fix the problem. Smoking kills? Stop selling cigarettes to minors. Kids dying from being tossed around in car crashes? Mandatory seat belt and child seat laws. Kids dying or crippled from polio, measles, smallpox and other diseases? Find a vaccine.
We do not do that with guns. We instead make it easier for gun manufacturers to sell whatever they want to whomever they want.
That includes lawyers and judges who misinterpret the Second Amendment to prevent reasonable restrictions on gun ownership and use. The Supreme Court has taken steps to protect itself and other courts from gun violence. The justices should try protecting children from being shot to death.
It is way past time for the adults to act like adults and stop treating the deaths of so many children as just day to day incidents we cannot do anything about.