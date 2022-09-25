GOVERNOR Chris Sununu ad Don Bolduc have inadvertently put their honesty and trustworthiness on the November ballot.
Before the GOP primary for the United States Senate nomination, Sununu was against the prospect of a Bolduc nomination. He said Bolduc was not a serious candidate, kind of a “conspiracy theorist-type candidate.”
When Bolduc beat state Senate President Chuck Morse and several others to win the Republican nomination, however, Sununu donned his Cirque du Soleil leotard to perform one of his patented flipflops. He and Bolduc exchanged man hugs at the Republican unity breakfast, with Sununu giving Bolduc a hearty endorsement. Sununu then engaged in some name calling, another of his habits, referring to the Democratic congressional delegation as “morons.”
Let’s take a closer look at Bolduc, the man Sununu called a conspiracy theorist. Bolduc bought into the theory that the COVID vaccine contained a microchip planted by Bill Gates. He called Sununu a Chinese Communist sympathizer. He stated that the Sununu family’s businesses support terrorism. He spent nearly two years claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Sununu also claims to be a “pro-choice” governor (despite signing an abortion ban), yet now is campaigning for Bolduc, who, according to NHPR, has often expressed opposition to abortion rights.
Sununu’s brazen reversal on the man who called him a communist sympathizer calls Sununu’s own honesty into question. Can we really trust him to have New Hampshire’s interests first and foremost if he is so willing to put his political capital behind Bolduc? I know people will say he has to support Bolduc because they are both Republicans. No, he does not. If he really put New Hampshire first, ahead of party and personal ambition, he would quietly quit Bolduc.
As for Bolduc, his post-primary performance makes me wonder if he thinks New Hampshire voters are, to use Sununu’s new favorite insult, morons.
On the abortion issue, pre-primary Bolduc said he would “always default to a system that protects lives from beginning to end.” Post-primary Bolduc expressed opposition to a national abortion ban, saying it should be a state decision. Then post-primary Bolduc dismissed abortion rights as an issue altogether, despite the outcry nationally and in New Hampshire about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He told Sen. Maggie Hassan to “get over it.”
I get that Bolduc does not want to talk about an issue that most voters disagree with him on. But when a man condescendingly tells a woman to “get over it,” he reminds a lot of women about one of the things they really did not like about their first husbands.
Pre-primary Bolduc wanted to privatize Medicare, calling privatization hugely important. Post-primary Bolduc claims to oppose privatization.
Pre-primary Bolduc, when asked about a letter he signed stating the 2020 election was stolen, reiterated his Big Lie position. He said “I stand by my oath. I’m not switching horses, baby.” Post-primary Bolduc sent that horse to the glue factory quicker than poor Boxer in “Animal Farm.”
Post-primary Bolduc now calls Joe Biden the legitimate president.
Post-primary Bolduc tried to explain that reversal by saying that pre-primary Bolduc had researched the issue in the two weeks before the primary. Apparently, pre-primary Bolduc did not bother to research an issue he spoke about incessantly. But Bolduc did find the time in those two busy pre-primary weeks to research the issue, squeezing that “research” in while campaigning, debating, and doing media appearances. Interesting that during those two weeks of revelation, he never thought that he had an obligation to mention to the electorate, that oops, he was wrong about one of the defining issues of his political career.
I am disappointed to see Bolduc’s principles shifting with the tides. While I found his COVID comments strange and his support for Trump’s Big Lie unfathomable, I thought that he was at least sincere in his wacky positions. That was a mistake. He is willing to switch horses, baby, and say whatever consultants are telling him to say to win an election, even if it means becoming fodder for late night comedians.
Given Bolduc’s willingness to reverse course, voters just cannot believe him when he tells them where he stands.