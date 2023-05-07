THE OUTCOME of the case of Contoocook Valley School District and Winchester School District v. State of New Hampshire, currently being tried in Rockingham County Superior Court, may have significant ramifications with respect to public education funding in the state.
Thirty years ago, the New Hampshire Supreme Court found that our state constitution imposes a duty on the state to both provide and pay for an adequate education for New Hampshire’s children. As a result, the Legislature now decides what constitutes an adequate education, and the cost for that education. Using that cost, the Legislature calculates a per-pupil base adequacy grant, which the state pays to each school district.
The ConVal plaintiffs correctly allege that the Legislature is shortchanging local school districts. In addition to the components of an adequate education, the Legislature and the Department of Education also impose a number of statutory and regulatory requirements on school districts, such as transportation and school nurses. However, despite requiring districts to provide those services, the Legislature refuses to include the cost when determining per-pupil adequacy grants. The school districts must pay for those additional costs with local property taxes.
If the final decision in the ConVal case finds that the Legislature is shortchanging the school districts, in whole or in part, the state will have to increase the per pupil adequacy grant. Currently, the base grant is in the area of $3,800 per student. According to the state Department of Education, the actual average annual cost (not the “adequacy” cost) per pupil was over $19,000 in the 2020/21 school year.
There are about 161,000 students in New Hampshire’s traditional public schools. Here is an example of what that could cost: if the courts were to find that the total components of an adequate education cost $500 more per student than currently paid, the state legislature would have to increase funding by an additional $80,500,000. Add to that number the grants paid to 3,025 students who are receiving EFA scholarships, and the 5,500 charter school students, all of whom presumably would receive a bump in funding.
A fiscally prudent legislative majority would be planning now to provide for the possible additional funding. A fiscally prudent legislative majority would postpone giving any more tax breaks to large corporations that already are happy to do business in New Hampshire just in case state education funding increases by an eight- or nine-digit figure.
But this Republican majority has never let fiscal prudence — or properly funding education — get in the way of giving tax breaks to those who do not need them.
One of the more interesting parts of the trial was the testimony of Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut.
During his tenure, Edelblut has lobbied the Legislature and tried to influence public policy in support of his pet policies and projects. When the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee rejected a federal grant to expand charter schools, he tried to change the committee’s mind. He had his department staff write a fiscal analysis in support of the grant.
He promoted expansion of the EFA program, supported home schooling and lobbied school districts to use online educational materials. He asked the Legislature to give him authority to restructure his department. He has used the state’s website to attack what he calls “activist” teachers.
Yet while under oath, the Commissioner of Education claimed ignorance of what constitutes an adequate education. He stated that his department’s responsibility is to implement legislation, not question, inform or influence the Legislature. In light of all the examples of lobbying, informing and influencing he has engaged in, his excuse in refusing to opine on what constitutes an adequate education was itself inadequate.
Besides, is it not Edelblut’s job to have at least a little knowledge of what constitutes an adequate education?
Edelblut’s deliberate and stunning refusal to answer the adequacy question makes one wonder whether he elected intentional ignorance over admitting that the Legislature is not living up to its constitutional obligations.
If the ConVal plaintiffs win, they may want to send Edelblut a thank you note; if even the state’s Commissioner of Education cannot defend the adequacy number used by the Legislature, it must be truly indefensible.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
