WOULD YOU hand your household budget over to a neighbor who thinks that a Nigerian prince really did email him about a $100,000,000 inheritance?
Would you hire a science tutor for your child who believes the moon landing was fake?
Would you take retirement planning advice from someone who thinks Tupac did not die but is living on an island somewhere?
That is what Gov. Chris Sununu is asking us to do on Tuesday: elect gullible conspiracy theorists and election deniers, entrusting them with the future of our families, our state and our country.
Take Don Bolduc, Sununu’s endorsed Republican candidate for the United States Senate. Just when you think his belief in false conspiracy theories, such as the COVID vaccine containing a microchip, cannot get any worse, he pulls one more rabbit out of his hat.
Or in this case, one more cat.
His latest faux pas — or faux paw — came when Bolduc claimed students attending Pinkerton Academy, the high school serving Derry, Hooksett, Auburn and Candia, are dressing as cats, hissing as they walk down school hallways. He also alleged that the school put out litter boxes for them. He concluded by saying, “I wish I was making it up.”
Wish granted. He was making it up. Either that, or Bolduc is so gullible that he heard this crazy rumor from someone spending way too much time on the internet and believed it. Instead of checking its veracity, he spread it as fact. Do you really trust someone so lacking in judgment to make decisions about the economy?
What makes this even crazier is that Derry, Hooksett, Auburn and Candia are among the most conservative Republican towns in southern New Hampshire. Donald Trump won all four towns in 2020 (and not by a whisker), even as Joe Biden beat him statewide. The diehard Republicans in these towns who send their kids to Pinkerton could have told Bolduc the cat tale was fake, had he simply bothered to ask.
I checked out who is on the Pinkerton Board of Trustees. The members are distinguished, community-minded citizens and academicians, including small businesspeople, doctors, lawyers and others active in their towns. Yet Bolduc thinks these salt-of-the-earth Granite Staters are putting litter boxes in schools.
Ironically, one of the members serves on the New Hampshire Higher Education Commission, nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2018. I wonder how he now feels about the man Sununu wants to send to Washington.
Even after Pinkerton repudiated Bolduc’s kitty litter story, inviting Bolduc to the campus, he dug his claws in and refused to retract, doubling down on his slander.
There are many reasons to vote for Dr. Tom Sherman instead of Sununu. Sununu named an unqualified, incompetent Republican political rival to be Commissioner of Education. He signed a state budget containing an abortion ban that threatens doctors with prison time. He prioritized corporate tax cuts for big corporate interests over local property tax relief.
Sununu’s biggest failure as governor, however, is his effort to elect Bolduc as well as Bob Burns and Karoline Leavitt, the extremist Republican candidates for congress. The unfounded attacks by the three of them on New Hampshire’s free and fair elections have undermined the democratic institutions that Sununu took an oath to protect. Yet, because they are Republicans, Sununu supports them, no matter how gullible, extreme or unqualified.
He supports them even though Bolduc, for example, announced his opposition to federal fuel assistance in a debate last week, and even though he supports cutting or privatizing Social Security, policies wrong for New Hampshire.
In the past 25 years, whenever Democrats held the governor’s office or a legislative majority, they competently and successfully steered the state through both good times and bad. Despite repeated Republican predictions, Democrats did not (and will not) enact broad-based income or sales taxes. They have always taken the route of fiscal prudence, while supporting the right to privacy and personal freedom. You can trust Tom Sherman, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas and Democratic state legislators to put the people of New Hampshire and the United States over party.
Chris Sununu and his proteges? Not so much.
Please vote on Tuesday.