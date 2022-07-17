WELCOME TO the second half of summer, and those few weeks left to read at the beach, or in your hammock.
It is a time to read to escape. Escape from infuriating Jan. 6 hearings, the too many, too early political signs popping up like an invasive species, and Republican House leader Jason Osborne’s inexcusable and inane tweets about buying assault weapon ammunition on the heels of the Uvalde school slaughter.
A time of to read for entertainment only, with little heavy lifting.
Here are some suggestions.
“City on Fire”, the first of a planned trilogy by Don Winslow, is a terrific book. He updates and moves the Iliad saga to 1980s Rhode Island, when a beautiful woman from the better side of the tracks casually precipitates a war between two Providence crime families. Winslow has a pitch perfect ear for place and people, and you do not need to know Hector from Ajax to enjoy this story.
A quite different book is “The Maid”, by Nita Prose (do not confuse this with “Maid,” the memoir, or the Netflix show). Molly, the narrator/protagonist, is a housekeeper at a luxury hotel. She is highly qualified, as she is obsessive compulsive about cleanliness. She also is likely on the autism spectrum. Her profession and unique personality cause most people to either underestimate or disregard her. Early on, she discovers the dead body of a regular, and unpleasant, guest. The book is well-paced, has some excellent twists and a satisfying ending.
“Portrait of a Thief”, by Grace Li, is a particularly good crime caper story. A very smart and talented gang of thieves consisting of Chinese American millennials tries to figure out their post-college futures while planning a series of thefts of ancient Chinese art works from European and American museums. Yes, the money is important, but they also want to right the wrongs of museums complicit with the international trade in stolen antiquities.
Another caper book of sorts is Chris Pavone’s “Two Nights in Lisbon.” An American woman visiting Portugal with her husband wakes to find him missing. Has he been kidnapped? Meanwhile, in the background there are news reports about the upcoming confirmation hearing of a nominee to fill a vacancy in the vice presidency. Are they related? Of course they are!
“Deacon King Con” by James McBride is a period piece set in Brooklyn in the early 1960s. Deacon, a widowed drunkard, shoots and injures a young local drug dealer. No one can understand why he did it, as the act puts Deacon in immediate peril. Deacon himself does not explain it, denying he shot anyone despite the number of witnesses who saw the shooting. McBride draws you in as the pieces gradually fall together in what turns into a sweet, funny, sad story.
If you prefer your crime with tea, you can never go wrong with the Maisie Dobbs books by Jacqueline Winspear. The series has progressed in time from 1920s England to early World War II. In “A Sunlit Weapon”, Maisie, the wise and astute nurse turned detective uncovers an assassination plot. If you have not read any of the Dobbs series, however, start with the first in the series and read them consecutively.
If you like comedy, romance, and a touch of the alternative universe genre, pick up “The Impossible Us”, by Sarah Lotz. Two unlucky-in-love people meet on-line when a typo results in a misdirected e-mail. The New York Times called this book “utterly delightful.” I agree.
“The Messy Lives of Book People”, by Phaedra Patrick, is a romance — not a romance between people, but between readers and books. Liv, a woman who cleans houses for a living, is surprised when one of her clients, a best-selling British author who requests Liv to finish her final book. Surprising secrets are revealed!
For those who like reading historical novels about queens, here are two that you should enjoy, “Antoinette’s Sister”, by Diane Giovinazzo, about Queen Charlotte of Naples and the Two Sicilies, and “The Last White Rose”, by Alison Weir, about Elizabeth of York, wife of Henry VII and mother of Henry VIII. Both endured danger, intrigue, and way too many pregnancies.
Enjoy!