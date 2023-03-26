THERE WAS a time when presidential candidates used to look forward to the future, inspiring voters with talk of a brighter tomorrow for themselves and their children.
Today, however, two potential candidates, one Republican and one Democrat, are throwbacks to an older, regressive time. They do not bring messages of hope to New Hampshire.
First, there is Ron DeSantis, the candidate of the Neville Chamberlain/Scopes Monkey Trial wing of the Republican Party. DeSantis is the “conservative” governor of Florida who is Trump without the Trump name. I use quotation marks when using the term “conservative” because DeSantis is not so much a conservative as he is a visitor from the 1930s.
DeSantis has upended the teaching of history in Florida’s public schools, banning classes on Black history and preventing teachers from teaching some topics related to race.
Why? Ostensibly because it might make the White kids feel badly about themselves.
Are there really White kids having breakdowns over their racial or ethnic identities? I have yet to hear of any. This tawdry use of race by DeSantis is wrong.
He also is big on banning books, abortion and gun safety laws.
He recently made a foray into foreign policy, proclaiming that the war between Ukraine and Russia is a “territorial dispute.” That statement gives Vladimir Putin hope that if he keeps the invasion going until after the 2024 election, a President DeSantis will pull American funding and weapons from Ukraine.
This kind of thinking led to the Munich Agreement, Chamberlain’s appeasement policy that allowed Germany to annex part of Czechoslovakia.
How did that work out? A year later, Hitler violated the agreement, occupying the rest of Czechoslovakia and then invading Poland, leading to World War II.
Of course, if DeSantis had his way then public school kids may not be able to learn about that inconvenient part of history. It could make Nazis feel badly about themselves.
Then there is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former environmental hero turned anti-vaccine activist and, unfortunately, a member of the eccentric wing of the Democratic Party.
Kennedy recently spoke at St. Anselm College. It is just as well that I did not attend as my head probably would have exploded listening to him espouse his anti-vaccine views. I had measles when I was six, in the bad old pre-vaccine days. It was brutal. We should not go back there.
No kid should suffer through harmful, sometimes deadly diseases that are easily avoidable with childhood vaccination. We should do what we can to reduce the risk of permanent physical damage and death to kids by encouraging and, yes, mandating childhood vaccination. Instead, Kennedy and others undermine and berate public health officials engaged in the fight against these diseases.
During his appearance, Kennedy expressed his support for the New Hampshire presidential primary, and indicated that he is considering a run.
I do not care what Kennedy’s position is regarding the presidential primary. I do care about his campaigning in New Hampshire, spreading an anti-vax gospel that endangers kids.
The state’s Democratic Party has a long history of working to provide an even playing field to legitimate presidential candidates. Party officers and staff try to treat all candidates respectfully.
Respect, however, does not mean ignoring the dangerous ideas that Kennedy espouses. It does not prevent New Hampshire Democrats from rejecting a Kennedy candidacy.
For years, I had a picture of Kennedy’s father, Sen. Robert Kennedy, in my office, featuring his statement, “I believe that as long as there is plenty, poverty is evil.” That is what the Democratic Party stands for, not discredited anti-science.
I hope Kennedy does not run. This is not about trying to prevent a challenge to President Biden. This is about our values as a party. Kennedy could have used his candidacy to promote environmental activism and to educate the public about the existential crisis of climate change. Sadly, he has forfeited that opportunity with his extreme, mistaken views about public health.
Kennedy’s views, and those of the book banning, homophobic, anti-public-school DeSantis, do not represent the best of America. New Hampshire voters should give them a respectful welcome — and then reject their candidacies as too extreme for our state and our country.