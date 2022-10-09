HERE ARE five words for anyone who says elections do not make a difference because the political parties are all the same: New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.
The Democratic nominee, incumbent Chris Pappas, is a moderate small businessperson from Manchester. For about 18 years after graduating from college, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Puritan Backroom restaurant and its 230 employees. During that time, he also served in a series of electoral positions: state representative, county treasurer, and executive council.
Elected to Congress four years ago, Pappas serves on the Veterans Affairs and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees. He has sponsored bills to strengthen whistleblower protection at the Veterans Administration, prevent homelessness among veterans’ families, and to permit national guardsmen and reservists to be buried in veteran cemeteries.
He backed legislation reducing the cost of insulin payments to $35 a month, setting clean water standards for the PFAs that are jeopardizing New Hampshire’s drinking water, and providing financial assistance to support the state’s businesses and workers during the COVID pandemic.
Pappas collaborates with Republicans in Congress. According to his website, he has co-sponsored 77 bills with Republicans. His willingness to cross party lines and his support for small business have led to endorsements by Claira Monier, a longtime Republican stalwart and former Reagan administration official, and Rick Russman, a former Republican state senator, as well as other Republicans.
Karoline Leavitt, the Republican nominee, has both a much skimpier record and a much more partisan approach.
Leavitt graduated from college three years ago. After her 2019 graduation, she went right to Washington to work in the Trump White House. When Trump lost in 2020, she worked on Capitol Hill for a New York congresswoman. In 2021, Leavitt announced her race for Congress. In short, Leavitt’s post-college resume consists of political jobs in Washington for about two- and one-half years.
Her resume is quite different from that of Pappas. He spent more than a decade working full time meeting payroll, keeping a budget and managing the other real-world problems of running a business, while also participating in New Hampshire’s citizen government.
It is difficult to see Leavitt working with Democrats in the way that Pappas has worked with Republicans. She habitually refers to Democrats as radical, power-hungry, socialists. She views the world through the most partisan and conspiratorial of lenses, even referring to climate change as a “manufactured crisis by the Democrat (sic) Party to frighten the American people…”
Leavitt believes Trump won the 2020 election, despite all evidence to the contrary.
Pappas and Leavitt differ on a number of issues. He opposes privatizing Social Security. She does not, and also proposes raising the retirement age. He voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill sending funds to the Granite State to fix roads and bridges. She would have voted against it.
Leavitt thinks New Hampshire’s abortion ban does not go far enough. Pappas believes the government shouldn’t be making medical decisions for women.
While Pappas has supported sending military aid to Ukraine, saying “freedom and democracy are on the line,” Leavitt is an isolationist who opposes providing military aid crucial in Ukraine’s fight against Vladmir Putin’s imperial ambitions.
Leavitt has attacked Pappas over government spending, yet she worked in the White House when Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
Her position on crime and law enforcement is messy. On the one hand, she says the “war against police must end,” yet on the other talks about wanting to drag the FBI through the mud and incarcerating its agents. She quotes and refers to her “good friend” Steve Bannon, who had to turn himself in to the FBI when indicted for contempt of Congress. He is currently awaiting trial for defrauding people who wanted to contribute to constructing a border wall.
Meanwhile, Pappas has voted for legislation to increase funding for police, to prevent crime and to assist the victims of crime.
If you want a divisive, hyper-partisan, election-denying, congressman like Marjorie Taylor Greene, support Leavitt. If you want a congressman who will work with members of both parties for the betterment of New Hampshire and the country, then you should vote for Pappas.
Manchester’s Kathleen Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
