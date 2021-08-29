MANCHESTER’S municipal primary takes place on Sept. 21. The primary will narrow the field for mayor from three candidates to two. It also will choose four nominees for aldermen at large from a group of eight, and four nominees for at-large school committeemen from five candidates.
Only a political earthquake could keep incumbent Joyce Craig from being one of the two mayoral finalists. The race for the second slot is between former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan, who lost decisively to Craig in 2019, and former school committee member and former alderman Rich Girard.
Not much separates Sullivan and Girard on issues. Both are doctrinaire right-wing Republicans who, despite all evidence to the contrary, claim that the sky is falling in on Manchester.
The state’s current Republican establishment has not hesitated to pick Sullivan’s side. She has endorsements from state Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, House Speaker Sherman Packard of Londonderry, and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua. Girard, on the other hand, has the support of a lot of former elected officials, such as former Sen. Bob Smith and former state senators Dick Danais and David Boutin. He also has the endorsement of the grand dames of the New Hampshire right-to-life movement, Barbara Hagan and Kathleen Souza.
Conventional wisdom gives Sullivan the edge. Girard has been involved in several controversies over the years, such as his condescending criticism of a Central High student who disagreed with him. Even former mayor Ray Wieczorek, whom Girard once worked for, has endorsed Sullivan.
But the conventional wisdom forgets that Girard has managed to win citywide office twice, unlike Sullivan who failed in her one prior attempt. I would not count him out.
Regardless, Craig will win in November. Her popularity crosses party lines in this non-partisan election. She has her own support among Republicans, including Vic Goulet, former chair of the city’s GOP committee and the former head of the Manchester Concerned Taxpayers. In his endorsement, he cited her sound fiscal management and called Manchester a “city on the rise,” a direct hit on the Girard/Sullivan messaging.
Assuming she wins, Craig will have a very different Board of Aldermen than the one that took office two years ago. The current aldermen at large, longtime incumbents Dan O’Neil and Joe Levasseur, are running for reelection. However, there are six challengers: newcomers Mark Dennis and Anthony Harris, Planning Board Vice Chair June Trisciani, former school committeewoman Mary Georges, former alderman Elizabeth Moreau and popular retired Manchester fire chief Dan Goonan.
The two newcomers, Harris and Dennis, lack name recognition and have the steepest of uphill climbs. That leaves the other six to battle it out for the four general election slots.
At this point, O’Neil, Levasseur, and Goonan are assured spots on the November ballot. The advantages of incumbency are hard to overcome. As for Goonan — as I said, he’s a popular retired fire chief.
That leaves one slot, which Trisciani should win.
Georges has a compelling life story. When she was elected to the school committee, she became the first African immigrant elected to municipal office in New Hampshire. Moreau, a former ward alderman, is trying to run alongside Levasseur as the “other” Republican (Goonan also is a Republican but is not stressing the point). She is encouraging people to give their two primary votes to Levasseur and herself.
However, Trisciani is a popular former public school teacher turned small businessperson. She has served on several local boards and comes from a large, well-known Manchester family. She is one of the most well financed candidates, if signs, web sites and mail are any indication. She should take the fourth general election spot.
If Trisciani and Goonan are on the ballot, O’Neil and Levasseur will have to work much harder than they have had to in the past if they hope to win re-election.
Not all the candidates have websites, but Manchester Public Television will be running speeches from the primary candidates for mayor as well as for aldermen and school committee (both ward and at-large candidates) between now and the September primary election. And remember, you can vote for two candidates in the at-large aldermanic and school committee races.
Please vote Sept. 21.