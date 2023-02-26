FORMER South Carolina governor and now presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited New Hampshire recently.
Haley’s message to Granite State Republicans is that she is a candidate of “generational change.” She says it is time to “stop talking about old issues… we need to start looking forward.”
But her record on those “old issues” and her not-so-subtle overtures to the extreme wing of her party makes that message problematic.
Look at her decision to have John Hagee, the founding pastor of the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, lead the prayer at her announcement speech in South Carolina. Hagee has a record of bizarre, bigoted statements. He claimed that Hurricane Katrina was God’s judgment on New Orleans for having a “homosexual parade” scheduled.
Hagee also has called the Catholic Church a “false cult system” and claimed that God sent Adolf Hitler to help Jews reach the promised land.
Not only did Haley opt to import Hagee from Texas to deliver a prayer, but she also rhapsodized over him, saying “To Pastor Hagee, I still say I want to be you when I grow up.”
Ugh. Maybe Haley thinks that “looking forward” means forgetting what she said five minutes ago. No forward-looking view includes wanting to emulate anyone with a history of outright bias and prejudice.
In New Hampshire, Haley recruited retired Gen. Don Bolduc to introduce her. Bolduc also has a history of saying weird things, such as claiming that schools in New Hampshire were putting out boxes of kitty litter for students dressed as cats.
It is hard for anyone to claim to be a fresh face with a message of unity while simultaneously sending out dog whistles to the extreme wing of her party. It is a strategy that is not impressing everyone. Erstwhile congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt, who is rocketing up the extreme right ladder, welcomed Haley to the state by saying she had flip-flopped on every issue.
Leavitt did defend Haley on one point. She accused the press of having a double standard, saying the national media is welcoming to liberal women but have knives out for conservative women.
I disagree with Leavitt. The national media have knives out for most women with presidential aspirations, regardless of party (see, e.g., Hillary Clinton in 2008 and 2016, and the negative stories about Kamala Harris since she became vice president).
Haley deserves some credit for trying to change the narrative, to make being a woman candidate a positive. The problem, however, is that she is trying to portray herself as something she is not. She says, in referring to her candidacy, that we need a “badass woman in the White House.” She also says that she will stand up to bullies, kicking back at them — and when you kick back, it “hurts them more if you are wearing heels.”
Haley, however, is far from being the Buffy the Vampire Slayer of the Republican Party. A badass is tough, uncompromising, and willing to take a stand against the odds. Like Liz Cheney, who has taken on the Trump wing of her party based on principle, not calculation.
But Haley is no Liz Cheney.
In his book, “Thank You For Your Servitude,” author Mark Leibovich recounts how “Nikki Haley, the alleged rising star… trashed Donald Trump up and down her state,” calling Trump scary. “But not as scary as seeing her ambition thwarted. Haley ended up endorsing Trump….” Haley was one of the “establishment” Republicans who, to further their interests, jumped on Trump’s bandwagon, despite knowing what a disastrous president he would be.
In April 2021, after Trump invited a mob to march on the Capitol, showing his disregard for the constitutional foundations of our democratic institutions, Haley said she would support Trump if he ran again in 2024. Perhaps she had her fingers crossed when she made that commitment.
Last October, she promised not to campaign for election deniers. Then she campaigned for two deniers, Bolduc and Nevada’s Adam Laxalt. That both are from early presidential primary states may explain why she again crossed her fingers when making a promise.
Is Nikki Haley a generational, forward-looking badass? Or just another candidate who puts self-interest ahead of principle?