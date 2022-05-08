CHRIS SUNUNU is spending a lot of time calling himself a “pro-choice” governor.
Responding to the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, he claimed to be committed to upholding Roe, adding “as long as I am governor,” abortion services would remain safe and legal in New Hampshire.
There is one problem for the governor, however. He signed an abortion ban.
He is not a “pro-choice” governor, but an anti-choice enabler. Here are just a few of the examples of why we cannot trust Sununu on this issue.
In 2015, as an executive councilor, he voted to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood, even though the funds were not for abortion, but for family planning and services like cancer screening.
He then had a campaign conversion, changing his position shortly before his first race for governor.
In 2016, a few weeks after Donald Trump promised that he would appoint Supreme Court justices who likely would overturn Roe v Wade, Sununu endorsed Trump.
Shortly after Sununu’s endorsement, Trump upped the ante, promising to appoint justices who would overturn Roe. That did not change Sununu’s endorsement.
In 2018, Sununu supported Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court. A year earlier in Garza v. Hargan, then U.S. District Court Judge Kavanaugh voted to stop a 17-year-old from obtaining an abortion, even though she had taken all the necessary steps to qualify for an abortion under applicable law. The prevailing majority stated that the government’s acts in blocking the abortion defied settled, binding Supreme Court precedent.
Sununu claimed that, if approved, Kavanaugh would be informed by precedent. Note that he did not say Kavanaugh would follow precedent.
In 2020, Sununu campaigned to elect a Republican majority to the state legislature, including many candidates who opposed abortion rights. The Republican State Committee, which has an anti-choice plank in its platform, called on voters to help Sununu by electing Republican legislators.
After Sununu obtained his GOP majority, that majority enacted an abortion ban, attaching it to the state budget bill. The bill prohibited abortions after 24 weeks, no matter the circumstances, required invasive ultrasound procedures for any woman seeking an abortion, and enacted criminal penalties (including lengthy jail terms) for any doctor who violated the new law. The sole exception to this ban was for a woman whose life was endangered by the pregnancy, as determined by two doctors.
A pro-choice governor would have vetoed the bill. Sununu did not. He refused to take any responsibility for the ban, saying it was not his bill and that he was pro-choice.
Vetoing the bill was not Sununu’s only option. He could have expressed his displeasure by allowing the bill to become law without his signature. Instead, he signed the bill, touting the corporate tax cuts it contained. In doing so, the not pro-choice governor became the first New Hampshire governor of the modern era to sign an abortion ban.
Sununu proved his lack of seriousness about defending a woman’s right to choose when he said he thought the invasive ultrasound requirement “only” applied to the last trimester. He defended his ignorance by saying it was added to the budget bill at the last minute.
Not true. It was added to the bill a month before he signed it. There was a substantial amount of press coverage of the abortion ban, including the ultrasound requirement.
A governor who takes his job seriously should know what is in the bills he is signing. A pro-choice governor would pay attention to the details of an abortion ban making its way through the legislature.
Sununu is not pro-choice. Do not give him credit for, in his words, “expanding access” to abortion due to a new change to the abortion law to provide an exception for abnormalities that will not allow a fetus to survive.
That exception does not “expand access”, it just removes one of the cruelest restrictions on access, a restriction that did not exist until Sununu chose to sign the ban.
The ban he signed allows the government to dictate personal medical decisions that should be made by a woman and her doctor.
No, Sununu is not pro-choice.