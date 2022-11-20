NOW THAT was an interesting election.
The final polls showed Republicans leading in the U.S. Senate race and the 1st Congressional District, with the 2nd Congressional District tightening. There were Democrats fretting that all was lost.
Including me.
I hereby apologize to Maggie Hassan, the Hassan campaign, Chris Pappas, and the Pappas campaign for being in the “oh, ye of little faith” contingent in those final three days. The polls were wrong. The federal races were not close.
As for Ann Kuster, she can hold that 2nd District seat for as long as she wants. No matter who the Republicans put up against her, she just keeps on winning. And, in light of the over 54,000 vote increase in Maggie Hassan’s margin from her first win, as well as Pappas’s stellar performance, they, too, can expect to hold their seats for a long time.
Why? The three Democratic incumbents had an aura of calm and competence. The Republican aura was chaotic and frenetic. Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt and Bob Burns may have been energetic, but they supported policy positions that New Hampshire voters simply did not like.
Take their positions on abortion. When they said they trusted the New Hampshire Legislature to make decisions on abortion, they were asking women to trust a legislature that had recently adopted an abortion ban. Their antipathy toward choice made their statements that they would never vote for an abortion ban questionable. In addition, women feared that if Republicans took over a majority in both houses of Congress, there would be backtracking on other issues affecting women.
Bolduc also hurt himself over and over throughout his campaign with reversals on issues such as the 2020 election and Ukraine. Raising a fist and shouting “Live free or die, baby!” did nothing to change the narrative that he lacked consistency and judgment. He turned to a clever phrase that the race was about “heating or eating” but in the final debate said he opposed federal fuel assistance. He created a new headache for himself when he refused to reverse himself the one time it would have made sense, instead doubling down on the fake internet rumor that students were using litter boxes in high schools.
The Republicans also generally misread the New Hampshire electorate when it came to election integrity and Trump’s 2020 defeat. Supporting Donald Trump after he lost New Hampshire in two general elections was never a winning strategy.
Another interesting result was the lackluster performance of the Libertarian candidates for governor and senator. Neither one came close to reaching the 5% of the statewide vote necessary to guarantee Libertarian Party ballot placement in 2024. If the Libertarians ever want to be a true major force in New Hampshire, they need to develop serious policy alternatives to those of the two major parties, and stop obsessing over cryptocurrency, conspiracy theories and the failing, unpopular Free State Project.
Perhaps the most interesting result is in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, control of which is yet to be decided. Credit Manchester Democratic Rep. Matt Wilhelm and the other Democratic representatives who did such an excellent job recruiting and training good candidates, and the field organizers and volunteers who knocked on countless doors. Tom Sherman also deserves credit for expanding the Democratic gubernatorial vote, helping down-ballot legislative candidates in swing districts to overcome GOP gerrymandering.
Ironically, Chris Sununu, the only Republican since 2004 to win more than one statewide race, should be as happy as the Democrats about the New Hampshire House races as anyone. If Democrats stay united and show up to vote, there will not be any extreme right-wing policy bills going to Sununu’s desk that could hurt him in future political runs. He may be able to avoid having to sign or veto any bills involving abortion, what teachers can teach in public schools, or other controversial topics.
One upcoming election that should not be interesting will be the election for New Hampshire Democratic Party chair. If Ray Buckley decides to run, he will be re-elected, and rightfully so. Republicans like to attack Buckley, but they may want to start studying him instead.