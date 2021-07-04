LOOKING FOR ways to celebrate Independence Day beyond hotdogs and parades? Here are a few books worth reading to learn more about the revolution and the early days of the United States, and some possible road trips to see where our history took place.
Bunker Hill, by Nathaniel Philbrick, is a good place to learn more about the famous battle, the events leading up to it, and the individuals who played leading roles. His description of the brutal retreat of British soldiers along the Battle Road from Lexington and Concord to Cambridge under the onslaught of colonial militias is riveting.
When you are done, a trip to the Minute Man National Historical Park is in order. You can walk or bike parts of the Battle Road and see markers identifying the burial sites of British soldiers killed that day. Follow it up with a visit to Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown.
Another must see is the American Wing at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, and the John Singleton Copley portraits of John Hancock, Sam Adams, Paul Revere, General Joseph Warren, and Mercy Otis Warren as well as the epic The Passage of the Delaware by Thomas Sully and The Death of General Warren at the Battle of Bunker’s Hill by John Trumbell. Revere’s Sons of Liberty Bowl, commissioned in honor of the Massachusetts legislature’s protest of the Townsend Acts, is on display, courtesy of the donations of Boston schoolchildren.
Speaking of art, Of Arms and the Artists: The American Revolution Through Painter’s Eyes, by Paul Staiti, tells the story of Trumbell, Copley and three other major artistic chroniclers of the period: Charles Wilson Peale, Benjamin West, and Gilbert Stuart. These painters produced the works that gave us our visual images of the people and events we celebrate on July 4th.
A broader recounting of the first two years of the war for independence is the excellent The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson. He follows the war through the stories of not just the kings and generals, but also the unsung heroes slogging through the snow and mud.
Diane Jacobs’ book, Dear Abigail, recounts this period of history and the post -revolutionary era, through the lives of the remarkable Smith sisters of Weymouth, Massachusetts. Abigail Adams is the best known, but her sisters Mary Cranch and Elizabeth Shaw Peabody were her equal in intellect and thoughtful analysis, as shown in the sisters’ correspondence. There is a New Hampshire connection. Elizabeth was a resident of Atkinson and is buried in the town cemetery.
Any review of the Revolutionary period requires a shout out to New Hampshire’s General John Stark. He stars in just about any history that includes the battles of Bunker Hill, Bennington, and Saratoga. A book devoted to the quintessential flinty, stubborn, and independent New Hampshirite is Clifton Labree’s New Hampshire’s General John Stark: Live Free or Die.
There are several memorials to Stark. Manchester’s Stark Park is the burial site of the general and the location of an equestrian statue honoring him. Manchester’s City Hall is home to a Stark statue, as are the State House grounds in Concord. The Daughters of the American Revolution have been heroes in preserving the home built by Stark’s father Archibald; it is now located at 2000 Elm Street in Manchester.
The complicated history of America is represented by the story of Ona Judge, a slave who escaped to Portsmouth from her owners George and Martha Washington in 1796. I first learned about her in Remarkable New Hampshire Women by Gail Underwood Parker. A lengthier account is given in Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave by Erica Armstrong Dunbar. George Washington unsuccessfully tried to have Judge returned, and she lived in freedom in until her death in Greenland, New Hampshire in 1848. The New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail web site provides information about Judge and other Black New Hampshire residents from colonial and post-Revolutionary days.
There are many other books, such as Ron Chernow’s Hamilton and Philbrick’s Valiant Ambition, and historical sites and museums, such as the Adams estate in Quincy, Massachusetts and the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, that you can enjoy.
Happy birthday America!