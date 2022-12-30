2023 BRINGS us a new session of the New Hampshire legislature. In looking at the list of committee chairs and vice-chairs posted on the state’s website, one has to ask what year Speaker Sherm Packard and his leadership team reside in.
The Granite State is known for being very women friendly when it comes to electoral politics. We have two women United States Senators and a female congressperson. We have had women serving as speaker of the House and president of the Senate at the same time — twice! At one time the state Senate had a majority of women.
Currently, the New Hampshire House of Representatives has 149 female members — more than 37% of the total serving.
Yet based on the list currently on the House’s website, Speaker Packard has appointed only eight women to be committee chairs or vice-chairs. That is less than 18%, half of what the number should be based on the House’s demographic makeup.
When Packard appointed five Democrats to serve as committee vice-chairs, he failed to appoint even one Democratic woman.
Not one committee has women serving in both the chair and vice-chair slots.
It is not just the blatant male gender bias that is eyebrow raising. Despite conciliatory murmurings of bipartisanship from Republican leadership after the significant loss of GOP seats in the House, Packard’s appointments reflect the continuing domination by the extreme right wing of his party. Exhibit A is the resurrection of Ken Weyler, Republican of Kingston, as chair of the Finance Committee.
Weyler made national news leading to his forced resignation as chair of that committee in 2021. He had circulated a report containing numerous falsehoods about COVID vaccinations, including a claim that there were creatures with tentacles in the vaccine. At the time, he was blocking $27,000,000 in federal funds for the state’s vaccination efforts.
Weyler claimed he had not read the entire document before sending it around and that he should have vetted it more thoroughly. In other words, Packard put someone in charge of writing the state budget who either believes in crazy conspiratorial garbage or can’t be bothered to read documents that he relies on in rejecting significant federal funding intended to promote the health and safety of the state’s residents.
That should make us all pretty wary of the state budget process.
Right around the same time that Weyler was pushing anti-vax fiction, another Republican state representative, James Spillane of Deerfield, was apologizing for his failure to engage in thorough research. In this case, he posted a meme on social media, which, according to press accounts, showed what appeared to be “Jewish men playing Monopoly on the backs of subservient men.” The Legislative Ethics Committee admonished Spillane.
Packard has made Spillane the chair of the Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee. What makes this appointment even more questionable is that he lost his Fish and Game committee assignment in 2020 after he posted a picture of a squirrel carcass on social media, saying he had shot the creature that day with a muzzleloader. The Fish and Game Department subsequently warned Spillane that he should not be hunting out of season. Yet Packard decided to give Spillane a leadership position, despite these and other examples of poor judgment.
Packard continues his bromance with the Free State Project despite its losses in the November election, appointing Keith Ammon vice-chair of the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee. Ironically, Ammon favored privatization of the Gunstock ski resort, despite the outcry from Gilford area businesspeople and Gunstock customers. We can hope that this session he pays more attention to what Granite Staters want, and less attention to his radical libertarian ideology.
Not surprisingly, Packard also appointed Republican legislators who want to drain more money from public school districts as chair (Rick Ladd) and vice-chair (Glenn Cordelli) of the Education Committee. Both are sponsors of a constitutional amendment to permit use of taxpayer money to fund religious schools (currently, taxpayer funds are laundered through a “scholarship” program).
With 400 members, the House of Representatives surely has some qualified, competent representatives who exhibit good judgment — including women — who could have filled these positions. Unfortunately, Speaker Packard went in another wrong direction.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
