THE SCANDAL involving alleged misuse of more than $800,000 in COVID-19 funds by former state senator Andy Sanborn, its connection to his plan to build a large gambling casino in Concord, and the investigation into whether his wife (Bedford Republican state Rep. Laurie Sanborn) had any involvement, poses issues about good government. It also is a stark reminder of the proliferation of for-profit casinos — excuse me, charitable gaming facilities in New Hampshire.

The lackadaisical response by New Hampshire House Speaker and fellow Republican Sherm Packard to the news that Rep. Sanborn (his Speaker Pro Tem and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee) is under investigation for misuse of the taxpayers’ money was underwhelming.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Garrison Keillor: As I keep telling myself, life is good

THE BIRTH of the spotless giraffe at a zoo in Tennessee, the only known one on earth, is important news to those of us who grew up as oddballs, seeing the spotted mama giraffe nuzzling her child, remembering the kindness of aunts and teachers who noticed our helpless naivete and guided us th…

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ruais represents positive change for Queen City

OUTSIDER Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has a forward-thinking and positive vision for the Queen City that differs significantly from that of the outgoing incumbent and his fellow candidates. Throughout his campaign, Ruais has advocated for meaningful reforms to the city’s biggest ch…

Friday, September 01, 2023
John Stossel: Control versus choice

COVID cases are up. Hospitalizations climbed 24% last week. But the media make everything seem scarier than it is. The headline “Up 24%!” comes after dramatic lows. Hospitalizations are still less than half what they were when President Joe Biden said, “The pandemic is over.”

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

IN HOMAGE to my ancestor David Powell, I rode a train across Kansas heading for Colorado, his goal in 1859 when he left Martha Ann and the children behind in Missouri and headed for the gold rush. Kansas is a state of vastness, some of it seems undisturbed since David rode across it. Here is…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

THE MILWAUKEE debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew

ONE GOOD reason to travel around America is to meet American people, all the more so if you’re one of them yourself. I went out West for ten days and rediscovered what I always knew, that our people don’t mind talking about themselves. You call a cab at 5 a.m. in Flagstaff and a cheerful guy…

Sunday, August 20, 2023