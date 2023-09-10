THE SCANDAL involving alleged misuse of more than $800,000 in COVID-19 funds by former state senator Andy Sanborn, its connection to his plan to build a large gambling casino in Concord, and the investigation into whether his wife (Bedford Republican state Rep. Laurie Sanborn) had any involvement, poses issues about good government. It also is a stark reminder of the proliferation of for-profit casinos — excuse me, charitable gaming facilities in New Hampshire.
The lackadaisical response by New Hampshire House Speaker and fellow Republican Sherm Packard to the news that Rep. Sanborn (his Speaker Pro Tem and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee) is under investigation for misuse of the taxpayers’ money was underwhelming.
Packard previously had inexplicably named Rep. Sanborn as chairman of a commission to look into the impact of recent changes to the legalized — oops, I meant charitable — gaming laws in the state. It was inexplicable because naming someone whose family coffers could expand exponentially due to those recent changes created a blatant conflict of interest that Packard ignored. That’s bad government.
Those recent changes include the legalization of slot machines in New Hampshire, which is contributing to the proposals for newer and bigger casinos. Also, the current limit on licensed slot machine venues may be expiring next year, meaning even more casinos.
We have come a long way since the local Rotary Club rented a hall for a casino night fundraiser. Over the last 20 years, the Legislature has allowed what once were occasional events organized by charities to raise money to be replaced by for-profit venues open for gambling every night, with all kinds of gaming available — with the exception of slot machines. In return, the venues pay 35% of the gaming revenues to charitable organizations.
The slot machine ban, along with the charitable revenue, allowed the Legislature to maintain the fiction that New Hampshire did not have legalized commercial gambling. Despite the slot ban, small-scale, for-profit “charitable” gambling venues began to proliferate.
Then came the legalization of “historic horse racing machines.”
In simple terms, a historic horse racing machine is a gambling device that uses old horse race results to determine winning combinations. A gambling device that looks, acts, sounds like and is advertised on casino web sites as a slot machine.
Where permitted, casinos make most of their gambling dollars from slot machines. In the second quarter of 2023, national slot revenues were nearly 9 billion dollars, more than table games, sports betting and internet gaming combined. The anticipated revenue from slots explains all those proposals to build or expand charitable gaming venues, including Andy Sanborn’s plan to build a larger facility for his Concord casino. A larger facility with a lot of slot machines will greatly benefit the Sanborn family.
As if the windfall from slots was not itself enough for operators, the Legislature (did I mention Laurie Sanborn was a legislator?) gave operators a break on how much slot machine revenue goes to charity. Operators — including Andy Sanborn’s proposed expanded Concord casino — keep 75%, while the charitable share is 8.75%, not the 35% paid from other games.
Which brings us back to Laurie and Andy Sanborn and the investigation into misuse of COVID relief funds. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General, Mr. Sanborn fraudulently obtained $844,000 in COVID-19 relief money. He used some of it for engineering and consulting services for his proposed new “charitable” gaming casino. However, COVID-19 money cannot be used for charitable gaming purposes, which may be why Sanborn’s application said the money was for “miscellaneous services” and “other management consulting services.”
He also allegedly bought personal luxury items, including two Porsches for himself and a Ferrari for his wife.
Does the Ferrari have her legislative license plates?
Even if Rep. Sanborn did not know about the source of money for those luxury cars suddenly popping up in her driveway, her continued legislative leadership positions show Speaker Packard’s lack of judgment. Not only has he failed to remove Sanborn as Speaker Pro Tem, but he is also keeping her on as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which will be working on bills involving charitable gaming this month, another conflict of interest that he is ignoring.
It may be time for a House cleaning in Concord.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
