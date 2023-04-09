MANCHESTER MAYOR Joyce Craig’s announcement that she is not running for reelection has prompted speculation that she would run for governor in 2024. It also created a bit of an earthquake in Queen City politics; there has not been a wide-open mayoral election in 14 years.
Craig would be a very qualified gubernatorial candidate. Her stints as school board member, alderman and mayor have given her experience over a wide range of issues. She has had to produce annual city budgets under the constraints of a tax cap and oversees over $300,000,000 in city and school district spending.
Manchester has grown and prospered under Craig’s leadership, and she showed a steady hand during the COVID crisis. Crime has decreased, while jobs and the economy have grown. The Queen City has once again become a vibrant economic engine benefiting not only the city and its residents, but the state as a whole.
Craig has focused on education, joining with area businesses and institutions to improve schools and provide expanded opportunities. She has partnered with other mayors to press the governor and legislature to accept the state’s responsibility to solve issues that cross municipal lines, such as addiction and homelessness.
She also would be a formidable candidate for governor. It would be tough to beat her in a Democratic primary given the numbers of Democratic voters in her greater Manchester base. The relations she has built with other New Hampshire mayors should help in the rest of the state. She has built a wide base of donors to help fund a statewide campaign. And, realistically, there are no Republican candidates on the horizon who will resonate with mainstream New Hampshire voters the way that Craig can, particularly given the anti-abortion, anti-public education and anti-science turn to the right taken by the state’s Republican Party.
As Craig makes decisions about her future, Manchester Democrats are in a strong position to continue to hold City Hall. The local Republican Party, however, is in something of a shambles, with a weak bench.
Manchester’s elections have become more and more partisan since the city adopted nonpartisan elections.
This year, the Republican establishment has coalesced around the little-known Jay Ruais, a Salem native who was a campaign manager and chief of staff for former mayor and former congressman Frank Guinta.
Ruais is a curious choice for the GOP. In one press account, Republican Rich Girard, who lost in the 2021 mayoral primary, “faulted Ruais for his short time as a Manchester resident,” saying Ruais had only been a resident of the city for about 18 months. It does appear that Ruais has not spent much time in the city he hopes to lead. Based on public records, he worked on Guinta’s congressional staff in Washington for a few years, and then, after Guinta’s defeat in 2016, went to work for a nonprofit based in Maryland. Sometime in late 2020 or early 2021, he registered to vote in Manchester.
Why would the Republicans opt for an unknown candidate who has not only never held office in Manchester but also has little connection to the city? The weakness of the local party organization and scarcity of Republican officeholders leaves them with few choices. It is reminiscent of when state Republicans backed congressional candidate Matt Mowers, who had little connection with the 1st District, in 2020. Not only did Mowers lose the race to then-Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, but he also lost every ward in Manchester.
Republicans probably would argue that Pappas was a Manchester native, so of course he won his home city. But that is the point: the three Democrats who have announced, or who are rumored to be thinking of running, have long ties to the city that Ruais cannot duplicate.
The two announced Democrats are incumbent aldermen, Ward 2’s Will Stewart and at-large alderman June Trisciani. The third, who has not yet announced but who is said to be strongly considering a race, is former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.
Ruais has the state GOP establishment behind him. It will take more than that, however, to overcome the handicaps of a weak local party organization, lack of name recognition and few local contacts.
Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
